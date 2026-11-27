Aaron Rodgers is officially a free agent after his rather ugly departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers. And if the four-time NFL MVP wants to play football again this season, he could have an opportunity to do something he’s wanted to do since he was a kid.

Rodgers cleared waivers Thursday, a day after the Steelers released him following his public criticism of head coach Mike McCarthy on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

No team was willing to take on the remainder of Rodgers’ contract with Pittsburgh, but any interested team can now negotiate a new deal with the 42-year-old quarterback.

Among the destinations being floated for Rodgers is the very team that passed on him more than 21 years ago.

Aaron Rodgers Floated for Nostalgia Move to 49ers

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo included the San Francisco 49ers among his potential landing spots for Rodgers, even though they already have one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks this season.

“This is mostly a nostalgia move. Rodgers is a California native who grew up a diehard 49ers fan. The 49ers famously passed on him in the 2005 NFL Draft, and Rodgers has never been shy about his desire to show his childhood team they made a big mistake.”

Rodgers grew up in Northern California and played two seasons at Cal before entering the NFL draft. The 49ers took Utah quarterback Alex Smith with the No. 1 overall pick, leaving Rodgers to fall to the Green Bay Packers at No. 24.

Ironically, the team Rodgers grew up rooting for was responsible for ending four of his postseason runs in Green Bay. He went 0-4 against San Francisco in the playoffs as the Packers’ starting quarterback, including a loss in the NFC championship game following the 2019 season.

The 49ers had an opportunity to revisit their draft decision in 2021. Head coach Kyle Shanahan contacted Packers head coach Matt LaFleur about Rodgers’ availability ahead of that year’s draft, but Green Bay wasn’t interested in moving its quarterback.

The 49ers instead selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.

49ers Dealing With QB Injury After Aaron Rodgers’ Release

DeArdo’s suggestion came with the understanding that Rodgers would be playing behind Brock Purdy in San Francisco, something he hasn’t done as a healthy quarterback since his days backing up Brett Favre in Green Bay.

“In this scenario, Rodgers would have the chance to go home and play for his childhood team, albeit in a backup role. He also could serve as a mentor for Brock Purdy, who is having an MVP-caliber season. Given the 49ers’ injury history, Kyle Shanahan probably wouldn’t mind having a backup with Rodgers’ experience.”

Interestingly enough, Purdy has missed consecutive practices this week with a sprained ankle, leaving his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in question. Mac Jones would be in line to start if Purdy can’t play, with Kurtis Rourke behind him.

Purdy was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after throwing for 255 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. The win improved San Francisco to 9-1.

Rodgers started 10 games for Pittsburgh this season, throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns. If he were to join the 49ers, he’d be going from a team trying to hold onto a playoff spot to one that has a chance to get him back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 16 seasons.