Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy had plenty to answer for when he met with reporters Wednesday afternoon following Aaron Rodgers’ appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Of all the things Rodgers accused McCarthy of doing, there was one incident in particular that seemed almost too ridiculous to be true. It involved something McCarthy said to his players in the locker room at halftime of Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

As it turns out, McCarthy didn’t dispute Rodgers’ account of what happened in Philadelphia. In the middle of his first season in Pittsburgh, McCarthy had mistakenly referred to his players by the name of his former team.

Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Confirms Embarrassing Packers Comment

Rodgers said McCarthy had lost the confidence of several players in the locker room and that things came to a head Sunday when Pittsburgh went into halftime trailing Philadelphia 13-3.

“He lost a lot of guys, and I think the nail in the coffin for a lot of guys was at halftime,” Rodgers said during his appearance on McAfee’s show.

Rodgers said McCarthy broke down the Steelers with “1-2-3 Packers.”

The quarterback also accused McCarthy of falling asleep during a quarterback meeting last week, missing an offensive meeting and failing to attend multiple walkthroughs leading up to the game against Philadelphia.

McCarthy confirmed the halftime incident, although he disagreed with Rodgers’ portrayal of his work habits and commitment to the team, according to Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper.

“The Philadelphia situation at halftime was very emotional. . . . Embarrassing moment, but I just think we work a lot of hours so definitely a difference of opinion from what I was told about the comments,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy spent 13 seasons as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18. He has since spent five seasons coaching the Dallas Cowboys and was out of coaching altogether last year before the Steelers hired him in January.

The Steelers managed only three Chris Boswell field goals against the Eagles until Rodgers connected with Max Hurleman for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:21 remaining. Philadelphia came into the game having lost seven straight.

Mike McCarthy Moves Forward Without Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers officially released Rodgers Wednesday, ending the reunion between the quarterback and coach who won Super Bowl XLV together against Pittsburgh.

McCarthy will now turn to Mason Rudolph, who was already named the starter for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos before Rodgers went public with his complaints.

Following Wednesday’s practice, McCarthy met with members of the team’s leadership council. He acknowledged the difficulty of dealing with a quarterback change and the surrounding controversy on a short week.

“You always have questions, and obviously, the timing of this and the dynamics of all this, it’s different. It’s been a busy day,” McCarthy said, via Steelers.com’s Brian Batko.

The Steelers hired McCarthy after Mike Tomlin stepped down following 19 seasons, making him just the fourth head coach in franchise history since 1969.

Despite losing consecutive games for the first time this season, the Steelers (6-4) remain in playoff position. Rudolph has some experience getting Pittsburgh out of a late-season rut, having won all three of his starts at the end of the 2023 regular season to help the Steelers reach the playoffs.