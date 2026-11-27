Offering the most unique perspective possible, former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke open and honestly about what’s going on within the franchise he presided over for 19 years.

Mike Tomlin Labeled What’s Going on With Steelers as a ‘Dumpster Fire’

And to be as candid as possible, the coach turned NBC analyst labeled the current state of the once-proud Pittsburgh Steelers as a “dumpster fire” before finishing his commentary on a 24-hour period thats saw Mike McCarthy bench Aaron Rodgers and then the future Hall of Fame quarterback take the opportunity Pat McAfee provided to unleash on the coach in a way that aired out “dirty laundry” that occurred behind closed doors, leading to his subsequent release.

“I had a range of emotions watching those course of events,” Tomlin admitted at halftime of NBC’s broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs at the Buffalo Bills. “To see laundry aired out that way in a public form ran counter to NFL norms.”

Tomlin Admits to Being Saddened by the Way Aaron Rodgers’ Career Will Likely End

Tomlin hoped for a better end to a legendary career for Rodgers, the quarterback who led the Steelers to his final playoff game with the franchise last year. He also said he was surprised to see Rodgers reveal information the public wouldn’t otherwise know – Rodgers accusing McCarthy of falling asleep in meetings, saying “1-2-3, go Packers!” at halftime and being disinterested in getting to know members of the defense.

“I think the prevailing one is just general sadness – sad that we might be looking at the end of a legendary career, the quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. And just on a macro level, whether it’s organizationally or for the game of football at large, to see laundry aired out that way in a public forum – those are things that kinda run counterculture to professional football.”

Tomlin Offered a Counter Take to What Art Rooney II Said About Rodgers

And to top matters off, Tomlin even contradicted what Steelers owner and team president Art Rooney II said about Rodgers. After Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the longest tenured Steelers reporter on the beat, that Rodgers was a bad teammate earlier on Thanksgiving Day, Tomlin closed the night by characterizing the 42-year-old quarterback’s relationship with his teammates as someone who was “beloved” and stressed he’s not exaggerating that compliment.

All in all, Tomlin expressed a sadness most Steelers fans can relate to. But to be fair to McCarthy and all involved, Tomlin did admit it was far from smooth sailing drama wise during his tenure. Tomlin even said as much, placing the “dumpster fire” label on several of the scenarios he dealt with as well.