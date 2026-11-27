The Pittsburgh Steelers sent shockwaves through the NFL ahead of their Black Friday Game against the Denver Broncos.

Pittsburgh benched and later released future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of starting veteran Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers are 6-4 and will host the Broncos on Friday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Steelers Owner Praises Mason Rudolph

The Steelers will be turning to Rudolph on Friday, instead of one of the young options in Drew Allar and Will Howard.

Yet, ahead of Pittsburgh’s game against the Broncos, Steelers owner Art Rooney II has plenty of confidence in Rudolph.

“I take responsibility for ensuring the team and entire organization meets our standards,” Rooney said Thursday in a statement. “I am disappointed in where this went with Aaron Rodgers, but I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy. And I have tremendous confidence in Mason Rudolph and the other players in our locker room.”

Although the Steelers are holding onto a playoff spot, Rooney believes the decision to make a quarterback change was for the best of the team.

“Decisions were made on what we believe is in the best interest of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our main focus right now is preparing for tomorrow’s game,” Rooney said. “There is a lot of football left in this season and I know the focus of our players and coaches will be to prepare to play winning football each week.”

Rudolph was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He left the Steelers for the Tennessee Titans in 2024 before returning to Pittsburgh in 2025.

Rudolph Blocking Out Noise Before Broncos Game

With all the noise around the Steelers, Rudolph is blocking it out and just focusing on the Broncos.

Ahead of the game, Rudolph said his focus is just playing football and supporting the organization.

“We have a job to do as players, as men,” Rudolph said. “We’re going to love each other and support our coach. It’s pointless for me to play mediator or decipher what was said. It’s important to block the noise out, go play football games … and support the black and gold.”

Rudolph will have his hands full against a stellar Broncos defense coming into town.