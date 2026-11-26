The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some roster moves ahead of their home game against the Denver Broncos on Friday.

Pittsburgh sent shockwaves through the NFL on Wednesday when they benched Aaron Rodgers and released him after he took shots at Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Steelers are off to a 6-4 start and will host the Broncos on Friday.

Pittsburgh Steelers Make WR Moves

The Steelers made some roster moves involving some offensive weapons before their game against the Broncos.

Pittsburgh announced they activated receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from injured reserve and signed receiver Max Hurleman from the practice squad to the active roster. The team also placed receiver Ben Skowronek on injured reserve.

Getting Pittman back is a huge boost to the Steelers’ offense. Pittsburgh acquired the receiver from the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. After the trade, he signed a three-year, $59 million contract extension with Pittsburgh.

Pittman has been on IR since October 10 and returned to practice on Nov. 18. He’s started 3 games this season, recording 7 receptions for 89 yards.

Hurleman, meanwhile, played college football at Notre Dame and went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent last year on the Steelers’ practice squad after signing as a UDFA and was once again on the practice squad this season. He was elevated last week to the active roster against the Philadelphia Eagles, and finished the game with six receptions for 61 yards, a 10.17-yard average, and a touchdown.

Skowronek, meanwhile, is dealing with a calf injury that lands him on the IR. He’s a special teams ace and a depth receiver for Pittsburgh, so Hurleman will fill his role.

Pittsburgh Owner Defends Mike McCarthy

Rodgers blasted McCarthy as he accused him of missing and sleeping in meetings, and not running the team as a head coach should.

Yet, after the release, Steelers owner Art Rooney II spoke to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Gazette and said he will be sticking with McCarthy as the head coach.

“I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he’ll be our coach this season, next season and beyond,” Rooney said. “The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can’t be tolerated in any organization. When you start getting ultimatums, you can’t live with that.”

The Steelers are holding onto a playoff spot.