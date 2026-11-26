Mason Rudolph is taking over as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers under far different circumstances than he did three years ago.

This time, he’s also being asked to weigh in on allegations made against his head coach by the quarterback he’s replacing.

Aaron Rodgers was officially released Wednesday after publicly ripping Mike McCarthy on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” accusing his longtime coach of falling asleep in meetings, among other things.

Rudolph spoke with reporters at the team’s practice facility Wednesday and made it clear where he stands when it comes to McCarthy.

Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Offers Support for Mike McCarthy

Rudolph wasn’t interested in going back and forth over what Rodgers had to say about McCarthy, particularly when asked about how the players handle the allegations of their head coach sleeping in meetings.

“We have a job to do as players, as men. We’re going to love each other and support our coach. It’s pointless for me to play mediator or decipher what was said. It’s important to block the noise out, go play football games … and support the black and gold,” Rudolph said, via PennLive’s Nick Farabaugh.

Rodgers also claimed McCarthy had missed meetings and that he had broken down the Steelers with “1-2-3 Packers” at halftime of Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCarthy later confirmed the Packers incident but took issue with Rodgers’ characterization of his commitment to the job.

Rudolph, who played for Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh before McCarthy took over this year, spoke about his own experience working with the former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach.

“I’ve enjoyed my time with Coach McCarthy. I’ve learned a lot. I think these are tough times, but you overcome it together. I feel fully confident that this team will be able to turn the page and come out with some fire on Friday,” Rudolph said, via Steelers Depot.

McCarthy met with the team’s leadership council following Wednesday’s practice, according to Steelers.com’s Brian Batko. The coach also expressed confidence in Rudolph’s preparation throughout the season as the backup quarterback.

Mason Rudolph Gets Another Chance to Lead Steelers

McCarthy informed Rudolph over the phone Tuesday night that he’d be starting against the Denver Broncos on Friday. At the time, the Steelers’ plan was to make Rodgers inactive. By Wednesday afternoon, he was no longer a member of the team.

Rudolph, 31, has attempted only four passes all season. His last start came against the Chicago Bears last November, when he completed 24 of 31 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Steelers (6-4) are still in playoff position despite dropping back-to-back games to the Cincinnati Bengals and Eagles. And Rudolph has been in a similar position with Pittsburgh before.

The Steelers lost three straight games in December 2023 before turning to Rudolph, who won the final three games of the regular season to get Pittsburgh into the playoffs.

He threw for 719 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in four regular-season appearances that year, completing 74.3% of his passes.

Rudolph spent the following season with the Tennessee Titans before returning to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal last offseason. He has a 9-9-1 career record as a starter, with eight of those nine wins coming in a Steelers uniform.