Aaron Rodgers Details Significance of Passing Legends on All-Time Lists

With moving up on an all-time list becoming a weekly occurrence for the 42-year-old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers did it again in the Steelers‘ 34-22 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers Broke a Tie With Peyton Manning on an All-Time List

Rodgers, who only threw for 235 yards, granted he completed 71% of his passes, tossed three touchdown passes in the game. His first one of the day, an 80-yarder to running back Jaylen Warren, moved him ahead of NFL legend Peyton Manning for the third most touchdown passes in league history. Rodgers entered Sunday in a tie with Manning at 579.

And now sitting at 582, Rodgers, often characterized as a student of the game, talked about what it means to pass Manning on the field with CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson.

“Anytime you’re in the same sentence as Peyton [Manning], that definitely does mean a lot to me,” said Rodgers. He also added that he earned that one because he “took a shot” on the pass.

Five games into his final season in the NFL, Rodgers only trails Tom Brady (737) and Drew Brees (608) for overall touchdown passes, postseason included.

Rodgers Also Passed Ben Roethlisberger for Another Career Achievement

But Manning wasn’t the only legendary quarterback Rodgers surpassed in the game. The Steelers’ latest victory awarded Rodgers one more career regular season win than Pittsburgh icon Ben Roethlisberger. Rodgers has 166, moving him into fifth place and just behind Tom Brady (251), former teammate Brett Favre (186), Peyton Manning (186) and Drew Brees (172).

In the regular season alone, Rodgers now owns 67,508 passing yards, 537 touchdown passes to only 127 interceptions and a rating of 101.9. A four-time league MVP, Rodgers is pursing his second Super Bowl title as the storybook way to cap off his Hall of Fame worthy career. He has 1.234, 10 touchdowns and four picks through five games so far in 2026.

Rodgers will try to keep adding more touchdowns, yards, and most importantly, wins to his totals when the Steelers travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 18.