The Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming to win their first playoff game in a decade with Aaron Rodgers behind center this January. But the future Hall of Fame signal-caller isn’t the team’s future.

That’s obvious. Rodgers will turn 43 years old in December.

Who is the future at quarterback for the Steelers remains very uncertain. But 2026 third-round pick Drew Allar is doing what he can to ensure he’s ready when he gets his shot at being the solution.

Allar has spent the 2026 campaign as the team’s backup to the emergency quarterback. In other words, he’s No. 4 on the depth chart, which makes him a non-factor on this year’s team.

But Allar is still in a critical year of his development. According to the rookie, it’s going well.

While speaking to reporters this past week, Allar shared a positive update on improvement at practice, particularly in his footwork.

“I’m not thinking about it anymore,” Allar said, via Steelers insider Mark Kaboly. “Rookie minicamp, OTAs, and even the first part of camp, I’m out there thinking about everything, and I might be purposely slowing it down to get the right feel of what Coach Arth, Coach McCarthy, and Aaron are emphasizing.

“To me, throughout each drill, I feel like I’m at the point now where I can go out and play game-like speed and really push myself to, you know, not just go out and play fast and still watch all the film from our QB (individual drills) to make sure I’m staying on top of the little things that I worked a lot on. It was very intentional throughout camp.”

Other than the possibility of being QB3 if the Steelers parted with Mason Rudolph or Will Howard before the end of August, there’s been no drama with Allar’s role in Pittsburgh this season. From the moment the team selected him on Day 2 of the draft, the Steelers appeared to see 2026 as a redshirt year for Allar.

Not too long ago, it was common for quarterback, even first-rounders, to sit for a year. It’s not as popular a tactic today although there are other contemporary examples –Jordan Love, Michael Penix Jr., Ty Simpson.

The Steelers are using “the clipboard year” on Allar to help him address his biggest weaknesses, which included his footwork.

But there’s been another benefit to the redshirt campaign — his confidence.

“I think the biggest part right now is pretty consistent, which has always been the focus around myself and with just my game in general,” Allar said, via Kaboly. “I feel like I’m reaching that point where I feel really confident in that process that I’ve been going through.”

It’s probably not fair to say Allar lacked confidence coming out of college. But it also wouldn’t be shocking if his psyche was shaken a little with how things ended at Penn State.

His college career ended with a broken left ankle. The day after the injury, Penn State fired his head coach, James Franklin.

Although he’s only seen the practice field, 2026 has been about improving Allar’s mechanics. But it’s also been about getting him back to feeling like he did two seasons ago when he led Penn State to the national semifinals.