Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb received a fine in the team’s first showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals this season. In the rematch last Sunday, the Bengals earned two punishments from the league.

Most notably, veteran defensive lineman T.J. Slaton received an $11,941 fine for a late hit in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

With Pittsburgh’s offense facing a third-and-1 at its own 41-yard line, running back Lew Nichols ran for a 3-yard gain. The play moved the chains for the Steelers. But after the whistle, Slaton pushed Steelers starting right guard Brock Hoffman to the ground.

Slaton’s action appeared to be in response to Hoffman’s push of Slaton in the back at the tail end of the play. Slaton’s reaction, though, came after the whistle.

In addition to the fine, the Bengals defensive tackle received a 15-yard penalty during the game.

Slaton’s fine was one of two Cincinnati fines on defense in Week 10. Safety Jordan Battle also received an $11,941 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. Battle committed a taunting penalty in the first half of the game against Steelers receiver D.K. Metcalf.

No Steelers player received a fine from Week 10.

Bengals’ T.J. Slaton, Jordan Battle Fined From Steelers Matchup

While the Steelers didn’t commit any fineable offenses, the Bengals had two in their Week 10 matchup.

Slaton committed his fineable offense when the game was well in hand. Battle’s, though, happened with the outcome somewhat still undecided.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers failed to connect with Metcalf on a deep pass on the right side of the field in the second quarter. Battle covered Metcalf to cause the incompletion.

After the incompletion, though, Battle went overboard with his celebration. He stepped over Metcalf, who was on the ground immediately after the play, and looked down at the Pittsburgh wideout

Like Slaton’s infraction, Battle also received a 15-yard penalty.

The Bengals were ahead by 17 points at the time and pitching a defensive shutout. But Battle’s penalty ignited the Steelers offense — at least somewhat anyway.

It gave the unit a first down, which was something the Steelers were struggling to get early Sunday night. After back-to-back completions following the penalty, the Steelers moved into field-goal range.

Had the Steelers scored a touchdown on the drive or came back to make Sunday night’s contest competitive, Battle’s taunt could have been a turning point in the game.

But the Steelers settled for a field goal on the drive. It was the team’s only points in the first half.

The Bengals cruised to a 38-18 win.

With Cincinnati’s win, the Steelers dropped to second place in the AFC North at 6-3. The Bengals won their fifth straight contest to improve to 7-2.

The Steelers will try to turn the page this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are 2-7, but the Steelers haven’t won in Philadelphia since 1965.

Cincinnati will also hit the road in the NFC East to face the Washington Commanders. The Bengals-Commanders contest will be Monday night on ESPN.