The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent much of the season trying to get DK Metcalf going, and the receiver isn’t pretending this is a familiar experience.

Metcalf acknowledged Thursday that he’s never dealt with struggles quite like the ones he’s facing in Pittsburgh. But he pushed back on how those struggles were described and had an even stronger response when asked how he plans to handle them.

DK Metcalf Fires Back Amid Steelers Receiving Struggles

Asked whether he’d experienced similar inconsistency elsewhere in his NFL career, Metcalf had a direct answer, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

“No, this is the first time. But I don’t look at it as inconsistency. It’s just new territory that I got to maneuver through,” Metcalf said.

When asked what he was doing to navigate that unfamiliar territory, Metcalf offered a much more colorful response.

“Nah, block out all the bulls*** y’all be talking about, basically,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf’s comments come as questions continue about his production and Pittsburgh’s $150 million investment.

The receiver has 35 receptions on 70 targets for 432 yards and two touchdowns through nine games, averaging just 48 receiving yards per contest. His 50% catch rate is a significant concern for a player expected to lead the Steelers’ passing attack.

Steelers’ DK Metcalf Numbers Show Unfamiliar Season

The numbers behind Metcalf’s remarks are especially difficult to ignore after Pittsburgh’s 38-18 loss to Cincinnati.

Sharp Football Analysis’ Warren Sharp reported that Metcalf’s 50% catch rate is the NFL’s worst among his qualifying group. His 14.6% drop rate ranks second-highest among 96 pass catchers, while his 35.7% target success rate ranks 93rd.

Those NFL-worst receiving numbers follow a 2025 season in which Metcalf recorded 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns in his first year with the Steelers.

He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards three times in Seattle, including a career-high 1,303 in 2020. Even last season’s 850 yards were a career low before this year’s decline.

This season, he’s topped 60 receiving yards just twice despite drawing nearly eight targets per game.

Against Cincinnati, Metcalf caught two of six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown, with both receptions coming in the fourth quarter. Against Cleveland before the bye, he managed one catch for four yards on six targets.

According to DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Chris Halicke, citing Next Gen Stats, Metcalf is the first player since 2007 with six or more targets but no more than two catches in three straight games.

Mike McCarthy and Steelers Teammates Defend DK Metcalf

Despite the results, coach Mike McCarthy isn’t backing away from his receiver.

“We know that our better days are in front of us,” McCarthy told reporters Thursday, according to Halicke.

McCarthy has acknowledged the need for better catching and more opportunities created by the coaching staff. Pittsburgh also declined to add a receiver at the trade deadline, leaving the current group to improve internally.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth defended Metcalf’s effort even when the catches aren’t coming.

“We’re with him until the end,” Freiermuth said, according to Halicke. “He’s going to get this figured out.”

Pittsburgh faces Philadelphia on Sunday after falling to 6-3. Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. have returned to practice from injuries, potentially giving the passing game additional help.

Metcalf is still the receiver the Steelers paid to lead that group. Whatever he calls his recent struggles, finding a way to produce remains the challenge.