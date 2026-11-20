Every week, each opponents knows their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers means one last matchup with Aaron Rodgers before the future Hall of Fame quarterback reties. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is relishing in his final opportunity to scheme against Rodgers on Sunday.

Sirianni offered his respect for Rodgers while also sharing a funny anecdote about the four-time league MVP.

Nick Sirianni Praises Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Steelers at Eagles This Weekend

“I have so much respect for him and the success that he’s had over decades of football,” Sirianni told reporters about his view of Rodgers’ legacy on Thursday.

Sirianni even touched on what aspect of Rodgers’ game he enjoys the most.

“Man, he’s so fun to watch throw the football, and how it comes off his hands, and how he’s able to get himself out of trouble.”

For Sirianni, he’s sometimes able to live vicariously through Rodgers when he’s not coaching a team against him.

Does Sirianni and Rodgers Look Alike?

“You know people tell me I look like him and we look alike,” he joked.

But all jokes aside, Sirianni knows Rodgers, a 10-time Pro Bowler who once led the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl XLV championship as the game’s MVP, can still get the job done in his 22nd and last NFL season.

Through nine games, Rodgers has thrown for 2,014 yards while completing 595 of his passes. He has 15 touchdown passes to six interceptions. And career wise, the 42-year-old signal caller has 68,288 yards through the air with 542 touchdown passes and only 129 picks.

Sirianni Currently Holds Bragging Rights Over Rodgers

Sirianni, with many more years left in his career, has built a legacy of his own. He currently has a 61-33 record as Eagles’ head coach since taking over ahead of the 2021 season. He led Philadelphia to four-straight double-digit win campaigns before embarking on what’s been a disappointing 2-7 start to 2026.

Sirianni has a ring of his own, having guided the Eagles to the franchise’s second Super Bowl title, dealing the Kansas City Chiefs dynastic run in Super Bowl LIX.

And Sirianni currently has the bragging rights from when his Eagles defeated Rodgers’ Packers 40–33 in Philadelphia.