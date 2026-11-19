The Pittsburgh Steelers were flat-out embarrassed last Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team was fresh off a bye week and looked like they did not practice at all for the first-place showdown against the Bengals.

The final score of 38-18 hides just how awful the Steelers were, especially on offense.

Aaron Rodgers’ unit could barely gain positive yardage throughout the first three quarters, while the defense was getting carved up by Joe Burrow all night.

The good news is the team is still 6-3 and appears to be a playoff lock in a weak AFC. Yet nothing is for certain after how bad the team looked in Cincinnati.

That is why veteran defender Cam Heyward suggested a change in how the team practices. Rodgers backed up his teammate on the idea.

Steelers Veterans Want Tougher Practices

Rodgers spoke with the media Thursday and mentioned how he agreed with Heyward on how the team needs more physicality at practice, per 93.7 The Fan on X. He also said he knows a few guys who may be willing to start a fight in practice to ramp up the intensity.

Jokes aside, this suggestion makes a lot of sense after how last Sunday went. The Steelers were fresh off a bye week and waited until Sunday night to take on the Bengals. The game itself made it seem like the Steelers didn’t even practice all week.

This came after a dominant 27-6 win over the Cleveland Browns back in Week 8 heading into the bye. That was the team’s fourth win in a row and it seems all the momentum from that was ended with the week off.

The Steelers may not need to physically fight in practice, but getting more competitive will help avoid an upset loss this weekend against Joe Milton and the 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles.

Pittsburgh Still in Comfortable Playoff Position

The Steelers enter the week in the sixth spot in the AFC standings. The Browns are in seventh at 6-4, followed by the New England Patriots at 5-5. Drake Maye’s injury injury may take Mike Vrabel’s team out of contention. Next up are the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at 4-6, respectively.

Thus, Pittsburgh is in great shape with eight games remaining.

But a surprise loss to the Eagles could send things off the rails. That is why the veterans are locking in and making sure everyone takes this week of preparation seriously.

Fans will see Sunday if this was all talk or an effective message.