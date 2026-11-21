Former Pittsburgh Steelers veteran edge rusher Bud Dupree wants a change of scenery in hopes of reviving his career.

The former first-round pick has requested his release from the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a late Friday night report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Former Steelers Edge Bud Dupree Wants Out of Los Angeles

Dupree also asked for his release before the season even got underway. The Chargers decided to keep Dupree, but that could now change based on their disappointing 1-8 start to the season.

Through seven games played, Dupree only has recorded six total tackles, with half credited as solo and the other half assisted.

Dupree is in the midst of his third year with Los Angeles, significantly decline in production each season. He started out his tenure with 28 tackles, six sacks, two pass deflections and an interception in 2024. But he finished the next season with only 16 tackles, two sacks and one pass deflection.

Before his time with the Chargers, Dupree, 33, made 39 tackles in one lone season with the Atlanta Falcons and endured two lack-luster years in Tennessee with the Titans. However, prior to signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract in March of 2021, Dupree spent the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers.

Dupree’s Best Season Came With the Steelers in 2019

His best season in Pittsburgh came in 2019, totaling 68 tackles, a mark that stands way above any other year. He also registered a career-high 11.5 sacks, forced four fumbles, recovered two and deflected three passes.

Dupree reached 40 tackles in three-straight seasons prior to dropping to 31 in his final year wearing a Steelers uniform.

Having played in 159 NFL games to this point, Dupree has 355 tackles, 61 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and a pair of picks. He was named a first-team All-SEC player for his senior season at Kentucky.