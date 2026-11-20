The Pittsburgh Steelers might get back two injured receivers for the Week 11 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles. That should be a nice boost for the Pittsburgh passing offense.

The Steelers could get an even bigger boost, though, if their highest-paid receiver just simply plays better.

It’s been a campaign to forget for D.K. Metcalf through the first 10 weeks. Certain analytics suggest Metcalf has been one of the worst receivers in the league. While he leads the Steelers in receiving, the 29-year-old is on pace for the worst per-game averages in a season during his entire career.

Yet, the Steelers continue to have confidence that Metcalf will turn things around at any moment. Tight end Pat Freiermuth stressed the belief he and the team still has in Metcalf while speaking to reporters Thursday.

“We’re with him till the end,” Freiermuth told the media ahead of Week 11. “He’s going to get this figured out. I’ve got a lot of trust in DK and a lot of belief in him.

“We paid him for a reason, and the Steelers have backed him for a reason, and he’s here for a reason. So, he knows that, and we’re gonna ride with him until the end.”

Steelers Still Believe in WR D.K. Metcalf

While Freiermuth’s confidence in the team’s WR1 is overall a good thing, the team doesn’t have much of a choice. Even if Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson return, the Steelers offense is designed for Metcalf to be a star.

Metcalf has the potential to turn things around because of his ability. So, the Steelers have to continue to belief that the 2-time Pro Bowl receiver will start producing more consistently.

At least the Steelers can also rely on the fact Metcalf isn’t in the problem in the locker room because of his lack of production. Freiermuth pointed to the things the receiver does to still contribute even when he isn’t producing yards.

“Obviously, he’s been up and down this season, and he’s the first to admit that,” Freiermuth said Thursday. “We need consistency out of him. But I’ve never worried about if his mind’s in the right place or if he’s willing to go out there and play.

“He’s had some struggles, but him going out there, and if you look at his effort on the run game or just downfield blocking, he doesn’t let his situation impact his ability to get other guys open. I think that’s something that you can appreciate as a teammate, and as a guy, it tells a lot about his character.”

Could Pat Freiermuth Get More Targets?

As far as wide receiver goes, there isn’t another player as talent and experienced as Metcalf on Pittsburgh’s roster. So Freiermuth call to ride or die with Metcalf remains true.

But if Metcalf and the team’s receiving corps continues to struggle, the Steelers could embraces their tight ends even more.

Freiermuth and fellow tight end Darnell Washington are already significant parts of the team’s game plan. Both tight ends have played at least 63% of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps this season. They each are also top five on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

But the two tight ends might be able to handle a bigger workload in the passing attack, especially Freiermuth. In 2022, Freiermuth had 732 receiving yards while receiving 98 targets. Two years ago, he posted a career-best 65 catches with seven receiving touchdowns.

With five touchdowns already this season, the tight end is on pace to set a new career high in that category. But he has 27 catches and 270 receiving yards on just 38 targets.

It’s not ideal because the Steelers need a more potent outside and downfield passing attack. But if Metcalf and the other receivers can’t deliver, Mike McCarthy could lean more on the tight ends and running backs to move the ball through the air.