The Pittsburgh Steelers could still get offensive reinforcements for the Week 11 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. But on defense, edge rusher Nick Herbig will not play.

Early Saturday afternoon, the Steelers downgraded Herbig to out for Week 11. On the team’s Friday injury report, the Steelers had the edge rusher listed as questionable.

Herbig sustained rib and hip injuries last Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The fourth-year defender, who turned 25 years old on Saturday, played through the injuries in Week 10 but won’t in Philadelphia.

In nine games this season, Herbig has posted three sacks with seven tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. He also has one forced fumble.

Steelers Rule Out Edge Rusher Nick Herbig vs. Eagles

PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh reported Herbig only missed three plays against the Bengals to receive evaluation on his multiple ailments on November 15. But in Week 11, he won’t dress.

Herbig didn’t practice at all during the week and will be inactive Sunday.

While Herbig has only started three games this season, his absence is significant for the Steelers defense. He’s a key part of the team’s pass rush and edge rusher depth.

Herbig has played 52% of the team’s defensive snaps this season. That’s not as high as last season, but T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith have been healthy. Yet still, Herbig only averages about eight fewer snaps than Watt and Highsmith per game.

Last season, Herbig had 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits.

The Steelers showcased how important Herbig was to their defense with his $100 million contract extension over the offseason. Herbig received a 4-year contract with an average annual salary of $25 million, seemingly making him a priority over cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

In 54 career NFL games, Herbig has posted 30 tackles for loss, 37 quarterback hits and 19 sacks. He’s also forced 10 fumbles, posted three pass defenses and intercepted one pass.

How Pittsburgh’s Defense Replaces Herbig Against Philadelphia

Although Herbig isn’t a regular starter, the Steelers could actually ask Watt and Highsmith to play more snaps against the Eagles to overcome the edge rusher injury.

The Steelers have rotated their edge rushers more often this season than year’s past, giving Watt and Highsmith more rest. But for one week, perhaps the pair plays more snaps like they each did couple years ago.

That could depend on game flow. The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-7, which makes them an easier matchup on paper. But the Steelers have been a below average road team and winless in their last 11 trips to Philadelphia.

In a perfect world, the Steelers won’t push Watt or Highsmith with a short week coming up. The team will host the Denver Broncos in Week 12 on Friday, November 27.

With that in mind, Jack Sawyer could play a much larger role in Philadelphia. The second-year edge rusher has 19 combined tackles, including two for loss, with one quarterback hit and one pass defense this season.

Sawyer played a season-high 33 defensive snaps in Week 8 versus the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers also have K.J. Henry and Julius Welschof as edge rusher options on the practice squad.

Entering Sunday, the Steelers are 6-3 after their loss to the Bengals. They are 2-3 in road games this fall.