Few, if any, Pittsburgh Steelers played well in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. So as far as bounce back candidates go, the entire team is practically eligible to be one entering the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But everything starts with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

That’s why Rodgers sat at the top of Fansided’s Still Curtain’s Ryan Pawloski’s list of six Steelers who must bounce back “before the season slips away.”

“Week 10’s loss was arguably Rodgers’ worst game as the quarterback of the Steelers. He looked awful, and the offense looked bad because of it,” wrote Pawloski. “He needs to turn things around in a hurry, but his age might only make him worse as the season progresses.

“If Rodgers cannot play above average for this team, then the offense will struggle. The Steelers need to run first and balance out with Rodgers at quarterback.”