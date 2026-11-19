The Cincinnati Bengals exposed the holes in the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary during Week 10. Safety is a particular weak spot at the moment, as veteran DeShon Elliott suffered an injury during warmups Sunday night and didn’t play.

So when news surfaced Thursday that veteran safety Justin Reid was set to become a free agency, Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders didn’t hesitate in naming the Steelers a potential suitor.

“The Saints are releasing two-time Super Bowl champion safety Justin Reid, according to a report by Jordan Schultz, in a ‘mutually beneficial’ parting of ways,” wrote Saunders.

“Per Schultz, Reid is expected to land with a wonder, though, he will have to clear waivers.

“Steelers are thin at safety with DeShon Elliott still not 100%.”

Saunders posted on X just minutes after Schultz released his report on Reid.

“Sources: The Saints are planning to grant the release requested by safety Justin Reid, as both sides agreed this would be mutually beneficial,” wrote Schultz.

“Reid a 2x Super Bowl champion, is just 29 years old and has 698 total tackles, 11 INT, 52 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries in his career. He’s expected to land with a contender.”

Reid played the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans. The safety won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and 2023.

In 2025 and 2026, Reid has played for the Saints. This season, he had 46 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss, in nine games with New Orleans.

Overall, Reid has played 130 games in his NFL career. According to Spotrac, the safety has earned $60 million in the league.

Saints Set to Release Veteran Safety Justin Reid

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua receiving a 3-game suspension while on injured reserve was the main focus for NFL fans on social media Thursday afternoon. But Reid’s release was a close second.

Reid has started all nine games for the Saints this season. Other than trade rumors in late October and early November, which has become rather standard for veteran starters on non-contenders, there weren’t strong indications the safety wouldn’t finish the season in New Orleans.

But that now appears to be the case. Reid will likely clear waivers because another team probably won’t want to pick up his 3-year, $31.5 million contract. Then after clearing waivers, he will be a free agent.

The most likely landing spot for Reid is back with the Chiefs. Kansas City is a contender, and he is already familiar with the organization and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

But several teams, including the Steelers, could be interested.

Steelers Safety Depth Entering Week 11

Ironically, Elliott returned from injury against Reid and the Saints in Paris during Week 7. Elliott contributed a tackle to Pittsburgh’s 16-10 victory over New Orleans and then also played in Week 8 versus the Cleveland Browns.

But in Week 10, the veteran safety injured his knee during the pregame. The Steelers left Elliott inactive for the matchup.

The good news is Elliott fully practiced Thursday. With him trending in the right direction, perhaps the Steelers decide not to pursue Reid.

But the Steelers don’t have a ton of depth at safety if Elliott suffers another setback. The only other safeties on the team’s active roster are veteran Jaquan Brisker and seventh-round rookie Robert Spears-Jennings.

If there’s any lingering concern with Elliott’s knee, the Steelers should be interested in Reid just for the depth perspective. Pittsburgh cannot afford to face another elite passing offense with only two available safeties.

During his best statistical season, Reid had 95 combined tackles, including five for loss, seven pass defenses, three sacks and one interception for the Chiefs in 2023.

Last season, he had 72 combined tackles, six pass defenses and one pick for the Saints.