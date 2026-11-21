The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few roster moves ahead of their cross-state trip to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the Steelers activated wide receiver Roman Wilson from injured reserve. Wilson will play in Week 11 versus the Eagles.

“The Steelers are activating WR Roman Wilson from Injured Reserve to play on Sunday,” wrote Rapoport on X. “A boost for the receiving room.”

That report came about an hour and a half after NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the Steelers signed linebacker K.J. Henry to the active roster. Henry was previously on the Pittsburgh practice squad.

“With Herbig out tomorrow, the Steelers are signing LB K.J. Henry to the active roster off the practice squad,” wrote Garafolo.

With Herbig out tomorrow, the #Steelers are signing LB K.J. Henry to the active roster off the practice squad. https://t.co/XcPDKEXs7Q— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 21, 2026

In 2023, Henry started three games for the Washington Commanders. The past two seasons, he played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.

Henry will make his Steelers regular season debut Sunday.

Early Saturday afternoon, Pittsburgh downgraded edge rusher Nick Herbig to out for Sunday’s matchup. Herbig didn’t practice all week because of hip and rib injuries.

The Steelers will visit the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET. The league originally had the game scheduled for the 4-o’clock window, but the NFL announced on November 8 it moved the game to 1 pm ET.