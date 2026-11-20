The Pittsburgh Steelers could get back as many as three players from injured reserve for Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That’s the good news. The bad news is edge rusher Nick Herbig isn’t trending toward playing.

Herbig missed practice again Friday. He didn’t participate in any practice this week ahead of the team’s Week 11 showdown in Philadelphia.

Officially, the Steelers have Herbig listed as questionable because of injuries to his hip and ribs.

The 24-year-old has played in all nine games for the Steelers this season. He posted 23 combined tackles, including seven for loss with five quarterback hits in those contests. Herbig also has three sacks and one forced fumble this year.

Steelers’ Nick Herbig Questionable for Matchup vs. Eagles

PennLive.com’s Nick Farabaugh reported Wednesday that Herbig sustained injuries to his hip and ribs during Week 10 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Herbig missed three players on Sunday before returning to the field,” wrote Farabaugh. “He never went to the blue medical tent, but came off the field and went to a knee before briefly being examined by trainers.”

With Herbig not practicing at all this week, the safe bet is he will be out Sunday against the Eagles. But the Steelers might not make that decision until announcing the inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday.

The Steelers could also make that call Saturday, especially if they plan to replace Herbig in Week 11 with an elevated practice squad player.

Herbig has started three games this season. He hasn’t been needed as often in the starting lineup as past years because T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith have been healthy.

But Herbig isn’t just a backup. He has played 52% of the team’s defensive snaps this season. He averages only eight fewer snaps per game than Watt.

Last season, Herbig posted 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits. He also had three pass defenses, three forced fumbles and an interception.

If Herbig doesn’t play, Watt, Highsmith and Jack Sawyer could all play more.

On defense, linebacker Patrick Queen and safety DeShon Elliott are also officially questionable for Week 11. Queen reportedly suffered a broken thumb Sunday against the Bengals. Queen, though, fully practiced Friday.

Elliott fully practiced Thursday and Friday after sustaining a setback in his knee during warmups before facing Cincinnati. Elliott didn’t play in Week 10 because of the injury.

Pittsburgh Could Get Back 3 Players vs. Philadelphia

The three players who could return from IR for the Steelers in Week 11 are all on offense.

The team opened the 21-day practice windows for wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson along with guard Gennings Dunker on Wednesday.

Wilson and Dunker fully practiced throughout the week. Pittman was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday after some limitations Wednesday.

Dunker has yet to make his NFL debut. Of the three, he’s probably the least likely to be activated for Sunday although the Steelers do have an opening at left guard because starter Mason McCormick just landed on injured reserve.

Wilson and Pittman could both return, though, and immediately get significant snaps at receiver. The Steelers passing attack has struggled, especially last week, and could use a boost.

No Steelers receiver has more than Wilson’s two receiving touchdowns this year. Pittman averaged 19.3 yards per catch in his team debut during Week 1.