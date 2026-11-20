The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from another wide receiver Thursday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers waived veteran Brandon Smith from their 53-man roster. The team confirmed the transaction on Thursday as well.

Smith played in five games for the Steelers this season. After his team debut, quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke very highly of the wideout.

I’m proud of B-Smith,” Rodgers told reporters on October 12. “He’s a smart guy and knows his stuff, and he’ll be ready to take on a bigger role this week, I’m sure.”

In addition to Pittsburgh, Rodgers and Smith were also teammates with the New York Jets.