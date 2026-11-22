The Pittsburgh Steelers offense went through another rough performance in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. With the struggles, Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf allowed his frustration to boil over in the third quarter.

Metcalf committed two personal foul penalties, which led to an automatic ejection Sunday. It left the Steelers offense, which was trying to erase a double-digit deficit in the second half, without its highest-paid receiver.

Metcalf exited Sunday with one catch for two yards on four targets in the 19-16 loss to the Steelers.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to choose his words carefully while addressing Metcalf’s ejection in his postgame press conference. The veteran signal-caller, though, suggested it hurt the team’s ability to come back.

“That was disappointing,” Rodgers said of the ejection. “Obviously, we love D.K. I don’t know what was going on out there or what was happening.

“But yeah, we can’t have two of those.”

Rodgers might have more to say to Metcalf when the two speak privately. But the quarterback didn’t reveal what he might say to the wideout.

“I’m not going to tell you that,” Rodgers said when asked about his message to Metcalf. “I’ll talk to D.K. We’re real good friends, so.”

Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Puts D.K. Metcalf on Notice After Ejection

Some analysts argued the Steelers offense would be better in the fourth quarter without Metcalf on the field. Given how badly the receiver has played this season, and the fact the team scored its only touchdown of Week 11 without Metcalf on the field, it’s a topic worth discussing entering Week 12.

But the Steelers clearly don’t see it that way. Rodgers’s answers suggest the passing offense lost a lot without Metcalf in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Mike McCarthy appeared more frustrated with the team’s top receiver in front of reporters after the game.

“We need him. We need him in those games,” McCarthy said of Metcalf. “It’s not acceptable to be throw out of the game. He’s one of the 48.

“Everything we do throughout the week is to put those guys in position to be successful. We had five receivers up today. So, we need all of our guys.”

Steelers defensive leader T.J. Watt also received a question on Metcalf’s ejection. Watt declined comment because he said he didn’t know all the details surrounding the ejection.

Metcalf committed an unnecessary roughness penalty on Pittsburgh’s second drive of the third quarter. After the play, Metcalf shoved an Eagles defender in the face mask.

On the team’s next drive, the wideout placed his fingers inside Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean’s face mask.

“The referee told me he poked the defender in the eye,” said McCarthy to reporters.

That action led to Metcalf receiving a taunting penalty. With two 15-yard penalties, Metcalf was subjected to an automatic ejection.