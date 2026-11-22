The writing was potentially on the wall for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kaden Wetjen to begin this week. But it’s now official.

Wetjen will not dress for the Steelers in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team included Wetjen on its inactive list for the matchup.

The Steelers inactive list also included quarterbacks Will Howard and Drew Allar, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, running back Eli Heidenreich, linebacker Nick Herbig and defensive end Gabe Rubio. Howard will serve as the team’s emergency No. 3 quarterback.

The Steelers selected Wetjen at No. 121 overall in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. A top returner at Iowa during his college career, Pittsburgh hoped he would ignite the team’s return game. The Steelers have ranked toward the bottom of the league in return statistics for several years.

But the Steelers return game has remained anemic with Wetjen the primary returner on punts and kickoffs. Wetjen has averaged 6.3 yards per punt return on 13 attempts. On kickoffs, the rookie has posted a 24.4 yards per return average.

On Saturday, the team announced they elevated wide receiver Max Hurleman from the practice squad for Week 11. With that move, pundits argued Wetjen was in danger of being a healthy scratch Sunday.

The Steelers will visit the Eagles at 1 pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Steelers Make WR Kaden Wetjen a Healthy Scratch in Week 11

Before the weekend, it was surprising to consider Wetjen a possibility for the Steelers to include on their inactive list. But pundits began guessing that was the move the team would make with Hurleman added for Week 11.

Hurleman will make his Steelers and NFL debut Sunday. The second-year receiver has experience returning punts from his 2024 campaign at Notre Dame.

The Steelers targeted Wetjen early on Day 3 of the draft to be a playmaker in open space on special teams and offense. It’s still early in his development, but the 24-year-old has experienced a disappointing rookie campaign.

Wetjen hasn’t played at all on offense. Struggling to make an impact on special teams, it makes sense the Steelers are going to sit Wetjen at least one game.

It will be interesting to see if Hurleman gets any opportunities on offense. Snaps might be harder to come by at receiver for the Steelers on Sunday, though, because Roman Wilson will make his return from injured reserve.

In addition to Hurleman, the Steelers also have D.K. Metcalf, Germie Bernard and Ben Skowronek to play with Wilson.

Pittsburgh’s Rough History at Philadelphia

The Steelers will take an 11-game losing streak at Philadelphia into the contest. They haven’t won in Philadelphia since the 1965 season.

In their last showdown at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles won 27-13 in December 2024.

Bolstered from that six decades of success at home in the series, the Eagles own a 50-29-3 edge over the Steelers in history. The Steelers, though, are 6-3 entering Sunday while the Eagles have a 2-7 mark.