The Philadelphia Eagles have a lengthy injury report for the Week 11 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It just got longer.

The Eagles announced on social media Sunday morning they added defensive tackle Jalen Carter to the injury report. Carter is listed as questionable because of a quadriceps injury.

“DT Jalen Carter (quadriceps) has been added to the injury report and is questionable for the game,” wrote the official Eagles account on X.

The announcement came about two hours ahead of kickoff. At that time, there were no other available details. It’s possible Carter sustained an injury during pre-game warmups, but that’s pure speculation.

Carter wasn’t on the Week 11 injury report throughout the week. The defensive tackle fully practice Wednesday through Friday.

If Carter cannot play for the Eagles, he would be a major loss to the Philadelphia defense. Carter is tied for the team lead with five sacks this season. He also has 25 combined tackles, including seven for loss with three quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three pass defenses in nine games.

The Steelers will face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 pm Sunday.

Jalen Carter Questionable for Eagles in Week 11

Comparatively, the Eagles missing Carter would be a little like the Steelers not having T.J. Watt. Carter has never won the Defensive Player of the Year award. But he is that kind of difference marker.

The Eagles also traded fellow defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 9. That will make a Carter absence Sunday, if he can’t play, an even more glaring hole.

Carter is in his fourth season with the Eagles. In 52 NFL games, he has registered 18.5 sacks with 32 tackles for loss, 40 quarterback hits, 16 pass defenses, and eight forced fumbles as an interior defensive lineman.

In 2023, he finished second to Houston Texans’ Will Anderson in the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. The past two seasons, Carter made the Pro Bowl. In 2024, he also earned a second-team All-Pro nomination.

Even if Carter can’t play, the Eagles will still have defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, who is healthy and has 14 games of starting experience over his 4-year career. Philadelphia would also likely have to rely on more from Byron Young and Ty Robinson.

Nick Herbig Ruled Out for Steelers

The Steelers understand the frustrations of a late addition to the injury report. Safety DeShon Elliott suffered a knee injury during warmups before Week 10 versus the Cincinnati Bengals on November 15. Elliott didn’t play in the game.

That could keep Steelers fans on notice for this week’s inactive list while Eagles fans keep an eye on Carter’s status.

But even before the release of the game’s inactives, the Steelers announced Saturday edge rusher Nick Herbig wouldn’t dress. Herbig sustained injuries to his hip and ribs in Week 10. While he barely missed any playing time versus the Bengals, he didn’t practice all week and will be sidelined versus the Eagles.

The Steelers will be trying to win in Philadelphia for the first time since 1965. Pittsburgh has lost 11 straight to its cross-state rival on the road.