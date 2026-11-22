Just when it didn’t appear things could get any worse for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, they did Sunday.

Whether frustrations from his struggles in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the accumulation of a terrible season or both, Metcalf boiled over with his emotions during the second half Sunday.

Officials called Metcalf for a pair of 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the third quarter. The first was an unnecessary roughness penalty for shoving an Eagles defensive back after a play.

The second was taunting — Metcalf appeared to stick his finger into the face mask of Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean.

The two penalties invoked an automatic ejection.

“Because that was his second unsportsmanlike [penalty], that’s what caused the ejection,” said CBS rules analyst Gene Steretore during the broadcast.

After the ejection, Steelers pundits and fans absolutely ripped into the WR1, who left Sunday one catch for two yards.

“The DK Metcalf trade and extension was one of the worst moves in Steelers history,” wrote The Score’s Daniel Valente. “Embarrassing.”

Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf Ripped on Social Media After Eagles Ejection

Metcalf was already on thin ice with Steelers fans entering Sunday. After his ejection in Philadelphia, he’s going to have a very difficult time recovering with the fan base.

“Get him off the field,” wrote one Steelers fan. “Metcalf is a troublemaker.”

Metcalf didn’t have much support among media pundits Sunday either.

“Get this scumbag DK Metcalf off the field,” wrote Jersey Jerry. “He’s a punk!”

Quite a few analysts suggested the Steelers offense would be better without him in the fourth quarter against the Eagles.

“Hard to find someone having a worse season than D.K. Metcalf,” wrote NFL analyst Sam Monson. “Guy is absolutely sabotaging his own offense.

“Steelers just got better by him getting ejected.”

CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan might have summarized it best with his commentary while Metcalf walked off the field with an ejection.

“He’s done nothing statistically but continues to get in these brawl,” said Harlan.

Metcalf finished Week 11 with more penalties than catches. His two receiving yards on four targets were a season low.