The Pittsburgh Steelers had about as rough a Sunday as they could have possibly had. Not only did they suffer an upset loss at the hands of the battered Philadelphia Eagles, but they also saw star wide receiver DK Metcalf get ejected from the game after doing virtually nothing during his time on the field beforehand.

It’s been a nightmare season for Metcalf, as he has failed to live up to his billing as a No. 1 wide receiver. While that isn’t totally his fault, it was unacceptable for him to get ejected after receiving a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties due to his frustration boiling over. Metcalf’s ejection led to him landing in some scorching hot water, and his first move after this game wrapped up likely won’t earn him many more fans.

DK Metcalf Leaves Stadium Immediately After Steelers Loss

Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Pittsburgh swung a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Metcalf and promptly signed him to a four-year, $132 million contract extension. The hope was that Metcalf could form a top-tier tandem with Aaron Rodgers in the passing game, but to this point, these guys just haven’t been able to get on the same page.

Metcalf wasn’t necessarily bad last season, but he has been this year. Through 10 games now, Metcalf has caught 36 passes for 434 yards and two touchdowns, which is a far cry from some of the monster numbers he put up earlier in his career with the Seahawks. Metcalf frequently looks unengaged, and he’s also had a handful of drops throughout the year that have only made things worse.

Getting ejected in a crucial game that Pittsburgh really needed to win was about as disappointing a development as this team has experienced with Metcalf. Making matters even worse, Metcalf didn’t even bother to wait for his team to make it to the locker room after this game, as he was seen leaving the stadium right as the Steelers’ loss to the Eagles was set in stone.

“DK Metcalf leaves the stadium after he was ejected in the 2nd half,” Jenna Harner of WPXI shared in a post on X alongside a clip of the wideout walking past security officials as he left the premises.

Steelers Have a DK Metcalf Problem on Their Hands

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 01: DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers attempts to catch the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

It’s one thing for Metcalf to play poorly on the field, but now he’s causing problems that extend to the locker room. Metcalf knows he needs to keep his cool on the field, but he didn’t do that on Sunday, and it cost his team dearly. Beyond that, leaving before the rest of the team even makes it to the locker room is an awful look, and it is something that head coach Mike McCarthy will certainly have to address.

This is the second straight ugly loss Pittsburgh has suffered, and while it is still in playoff position even in the wake of this defeat, its slate of opponents is about to get a lot more difficult. That will start in Week 12 when the Steelers square off against the high-powered Denver Broncos on Black Friday.