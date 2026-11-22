The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves in a tough spot early in Week 11, as they are in a 13-0 hole against a Philadelphia Eagles team that is being led by its third-string quarterback. Making matters even worse, the Steelers may be forced to get through the rest of this game without star pass rusher Alex Highsmith.

It had been a big start to the day for Highsmith, as he picked up a pair of sacks in the first quarter as Pittsburgh excelled at creating pressure against Philadelphia’s offense. However, he suffered an ankle injury shortly thereafter, with the team issuing an announcement on his status for the rest of the game.

Alex Highsmith Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Eagles

With Pittsburgh’s offense laboring through the first half of the season, the defense has been forced to step up in an effort to lead the team to wins. Easily the best part of the Steelers’ defense is its front seven, where Highsmith teams up with guys like T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, and Cameron Heyward to consistently make the lives of opposing offensive linemen difficult.

Of this group, Highsmith is more of a pass-rush specialist, having racked up at least six sacks in each of the past five seasons. He took a big step towards hitting that mark again on Sunday, as Highsmith dropped Joe Milton III twice in the backfield early in this game to increase his sack tally to 5.5 for the year.

Shortly after his second sack, though, Highsmith went down with an ankle injury, which immediately raised concern among the team and its fans. As of right now, Highsmith’s status is up in the air, as the team officially ruled him questionable to return to the game as a result of this new ankle ailment.

“Steelers LB Alex Highsmith (ankle) is questionable to return. Already has two sacks today,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Steelers Bad Day Gets Even Worse With Alex Highsmith News

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a sack on Cooper Rush #13 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of the game at Acrisure Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Steelers were widely expected to be able to find a way to beat the Eagles on Sunday, considering all the attrition the team is currently dealing with in the injury department, but things have not gone as expected to begin this game. Now, they could be without Highsmith for the rest of the game, which could make life even more difficult for Pittsburgh as it attempts to work its way back into this contest.

With Herbig being ruled out for this game before kickoff, Highsmith’s absence looms even larger for the Steelers, which means Watt is going to have to step up and try to take over the game on his own in order to prevent things from getting out of hand. Folks will have to keep their eyes peeled for a more concrete update on Highsmith, but right now, things aren’t looking great for him when it comes to his injury status.