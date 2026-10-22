Steelers Rookie WR Germie Bernard Speaks out on Aaron Rodgers

It would be understandable if Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard felt additional pressure while playing for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He’s only a 4-time MVP and one of the greatest to ever play football.

But Bernard explained during an appearance on the Not Just Football podcast with Cameron Heyward that he not only doesn’t feel pressure, but that Rodgers helps him relax.

“Being out there with him, he’s so poised and resilient, it makes you not rush, or it makes you just play the game how you’re supposed to,” Bernard told Heyward on Wednesday. “It makes you have fun with it.

“There’s no stress when you’re out there with him because he doesn’t have any stress.”

Bernard is certainly playing like he doesn’t have any stress. He isn’t playing like a rookie either.

In each of the past two games, Bernard has reached at least 80 receiving yards. This past Sunday, he scored his first touchdown — the game-winner in overtime of a 26-19 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rookie Germie Bernard Shining With Steelers

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard shared what it’s like playing with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It takes a lot to earn Rodgers’s trust. So much so that expectations were probably lower for Bernard than other top receivers from the 2026 draft class.

But with Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson injured, Rodgers has been forced to trust the rookie. Bernard has rewarded the quarterback.