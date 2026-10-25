Hi, Subscriber

Aaron Rodgers Makes History With First TD Pass in Paris

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints
Getty
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 25: Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at Stade de France on October 25, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

After tying him the week before, Aaron Rodgers only needed one touchdown pass in Paris, France to move ahead of Peyton Manning on the NFL’s all-time list. And he got it early in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints, connecting on a short toss to Darnell Washington for the Steelers‘ first touchdown of the day.

Aaron Rodgers’ Historic Pass Capped off the Steelers’ First TD of the Day

The scoring drive was assisted by a 51-yard bomb to DK Metcalf, allowing the Steelers to keep the possession alive on a play that started with 14 yards needed simply to move the chains on third down.

Rodgers’ historic touchdown pass was the 540th of his career, just taking into the regular season, putting him one ahead of Manning’s 539. It was also the 13th of 2026 for the 42-year-old.

But with 2026 being Rodgers final season, he’s likely to stay at No. 3 all-time forever. Because next up on the list is Drew Brees at No. 2 with 571 and then Tom Brady as the record holder way out of reach at 649.

Rodgers Has Been Enjoying His Best Season in Years in 2026

Enjoying a career reinsurance well beyond his touchdown passes, Rodgers entered Sunday with 1,487 passing yards, good enough for to be among the top 10 in the league, only five interceptions, a completion clip of 61.4% and a quarterback rating of 88.0.

Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards with24 touchdown passes in 16 games in 2025, although he did only give up seven picks all year.

Career wise going into Week 7, Rodgers, a four-time league MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, had 67,761 passing yards, a career completion mark of 65.1, just 128 picks and a cumulative rating of 101.8.

Mike Asti Mike Asti is an experienced media personality and journalist with a vast resume and skillset, most notably from time with TribLIVE Radio and WPXI-TV. Asti serves as the Managing Editor of WV Sports Now, where he leads the coverage of WVU sports. He has also covered the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and other teams within the Pittsburgh market. Asti contributes to Sirius XM's Big 12 channel, hosts a podcast 'Mike Drop' as part of the Bleav Network and acts as one of the hosts of LockedOn NHL Game Night. More about Mike Asti

0 Comments

Aaron Rodgers Makes History With First TD Pass in Paris

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Steelers News

More Heavy on Steelers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x