Aaron Rodgers Makes History With First TD Pass in Paris

After tying him the week before, Aaron Rodgers only needed one touchdown pass in Paris, France to move ahead of Peyton Manning on the NFL’s all-time list. And he got it early in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints, connecting on a short toss to Darnell Washington for the Steelers‘ first touchdown of the day.

Aaron Rodgers’ Historic Pass Capped off the Steelers’ First TD of the Day

The scoring drive was assisted by a 51-yard bomb to DK Metcalf, allowing the Steelers to keep the possession alive on a play that started with 14 yards needed simply to move the chains on third down.

Rodgers’ historic touchdown pass was the 540th of his career, just taking into the regular season, putting him one ahead of Manning’s 539. It was also the 13th of 2026 for the 42-year-old.

But with 2026 being Rodgers final season, he’s likely to stay at No. 3 all-time forever. Because next up on the list is Drew Brees at No. 2 with 571 and then Tom Brady as the record holder way out of reach at 649.

Rodgers Has Been Enjoying His Best Season in Years in 2026

Enjoying a career reinsurance well beyond his touchdown passes, Rodgers entered Sunday with 1,487 passing yards, good enough for to be among the top 10 in the league, only five interceptions, a completion clip of 61.4% and a quarterback rating of 88.0.

Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards with24 touchdown passes in 16 games in 2025, although he did only give up seven picks all year.

Career wise going into Week 7, Rodgers, a four-time league MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, had 67,761 passing yards, a career completion mark of 65.1, just 128 picks and a cumulative rating of 101.8.