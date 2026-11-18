The Pittsburgh Steelers, as they have been for much of the 2026 campaign, were lifeless on offense in Week 10 during their ugly loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Not much has gone right for the Steelers on this side of the ball this year, and with the playoffs quickly drawing near, time is running out for head coach Mike McCarthy and company to figure things out.

It would certainly help if Pittsburgh could get healthy on offense, and it is worth noting that a pair of the team’s wide receivers, Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, are eligible to be activated off injured reserve this week. However, when asked about their respective statuses, McCarthy didn’t offer much in terms of whether or not either of them will be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mike McCarthy Plays Coy on Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson Injuries

Over the offseason, Pittsburgh consolidated its offense in an attempt to get the ball in its top playmakers’ hands more frequently. That plan involved them acquiring Pittman in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts and giving Wilson more snaps on offense. The problem is that both guys have been banged up for an extended period of time now.

Pittman has played in just three games this season thanks to a foot injury, and he hasn’t done much when he’s been on the field, catching just seven passes for 89 yards. Wilson, on the other hand, showed flashes of his potential in five games (14 REC, 188 YDS, 2 TD) before he landed on injured reserve with a dislocated finger.

Both guys have been designated to return to practice in their quest to get activated off injured reserve, and it seems like Wilson at the very least has a good shot of playing on Sunday. However, when asked about Pittman and Wilson, McCarthy refused to give any indication as to whether or not they have a shot at getting back on the field.

“The window to return for IR is opening today for WRs Michael Pittman Jr, Roman Wilson and Max Hurleman (PS) and G Gennings Dunker,” Brooke Pryor of ESPN wrote in a post on X. “McCarthy said it’ll take evaluating them all week to determine their availability for Sunday vs. Eagles.”

Steelers’ Offense Hoping to Receive Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson Boost

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Wide receiver Roman Wilson #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs for a first down during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on October 01, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Without either Pittman or Wilson on the field, opposing defenses have been able to lock in on DK Metcalf, and the result has been an awfully quiet start to the season for him. Without Metcalf, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t really have any sort of consistent playmakers around him besides running back Jaylen Warren, which has made moving the football up and down the field a very arduous process.

McCarthy is going to see how these guys look at practice throughout the week before making a decision on their statuses, but regardless of whether or not they play in Week 11, it seems like they will be back on the field in the near future. The Steelers are playing a banged-up Eagles team on Sunday, though, so even if neither of these guys can play, they should still be able to find a way to prevail in this contest.