The Pittsburgh Steelers saw four players to return to practice Wednesday ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. For one of those players to be back on the practice field, though, the Steelers had to depart with another.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers released wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins from the practice squad.

Hodgins is in his seventh NFL season. He had been on the team’s practice squad since Week 3.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound receiver never appeared in a regular season game for the Steelers. But he has played 38 contests in his career, which include 19 starts with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants.

On 102 targets, he has caught 70 passes for 749 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his NFL career. Last season, Hodgins had 10 receptions, 115 receiving yards and one score.

The Steelers moved on from Hodgins to create a practice squad spot for fellow wideout Max Hurleman. Along with Gennings Dunker, Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, Hurleman returned to practice Wednesday for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers will visit their cross-state rival on Sunday, November 22.

Steelers Release WR Isaiah Hodgins

Injuries have forced Pittsburgh to rely heavily on practice squad wideouts this season. Hodgins, though, didn’t receive an elevation for a game day during the first half of the campaign.

That was a clear indication he was the third preference among the healthy wideouts on the Steelers practice squad in October and November. So with Hurleman back, Hodgins was the odd-man out.