The Pittsburgh Steelers could soon have Roman Wilson back in their receiving corps, but the injury that sidelined him was more complicated than initially reported.

Wilson returned to practice Wednesday after missing more than a month, and he revealed that he injured two fingers against Indianapolis. The update comes as Pittsburgh tries to get its passing game back on track following an ugly loss to Cincinnati.

Roman Wilson Reveals Steelers Injury Involved Two Fingers

According to PennLive’s Nick Farabaugh, Wilson said he dislocated his ring finger and broke another finger in the same injury.

Wilson described his hand as feeling “normal,” at least by football-player standards, Farabaugh reported. He acknowledged there was still swelling and that his hand wouldn’t return to its pre-injury condition for some time.

But Wilson believes he’s healthy enough to play and would like to suit up Sunday when the Steelers visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2024 third-round pick originally suffered the injury during Pittsburgh’s Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Initial reporting focused on a dislocated finger, and the Steelers placed him on injured reserve the following week.

Wilson also addressed the frustration of sitting out during a promising season.

“Obviously it’s not ideal. But it’s all part of the plan,” Wilson said, according to Steelers Depot’s Jake Brockhoff, citing comments shared by Mark Kaboly.

Steelers Open Roman Wilson’s Window to Return

Pittsburgh opened Wilson’s 21-day practice window Wednesday, along with those of receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and guard Gennings Dunker. All three remain on injured reserve and must be activated to the 53-man roster before playing.

Wilson was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, while Pittman, recovering from a foot injury, was limited.

Coach Mike McCarthy hasn’t committed to either receiver playing against Philadelphia. He said the team needs to evaluate how the returning players respond during the week.

“A full weeks work,” McCarthy said, according to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “We’ll try to integrate them.”

Wilson’s practice participation is encouraging, but his availability still depends on the team’s decision to activate him.

Roman Wilson Return Could Help Struggling Steelers Receivers

Before the injury, Wilson caught 14 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns across five games. He had already surpassed his 2025 totals of 12 catches for 166 yards while matching his two touchdowns.

Wilson also appeared in only one game as a rookie in 2024 because of injury trouble. This year’s early production had finally given him a regular role in Pittsburgh’s offense.

His improvement was particularly encouraging after injuries limited his opportunities early in his NFL career. The former Michigan receiver has 26 career catches for 354 yards and four touchdowns.

The Steelers could use his return. Their wide receivers combined for five catches and 69 yards in the 38-18 loss to Cincinnati, and DK Metcalf has caught only half of his 70 targets this season.

Rodgers completed 15 of 29 passes for 143 yards in that defeat, with both touchdown throws coming after the outcome was essentially settled.

Pittsburgh also declined to add a receiver at the trade deadline, choosing to protect its draft capital instead. Getting Wilson and Pittman back would give Aaron Rodgers more options without another roster acquisition.

Pittman has seven catches for 89 yards through three appearances this season and has also spent several weeks on injured reserve.

The Steelers have fallen to 6-3 and trail Cincinnati in the AFC North. Sunday’s trip to Philadelphia offers their first chance to respond, and Wilson is trying to be part of it.