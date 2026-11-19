Left guard Mason McCormick wasn’t the only Pittsburgh Steelers player to exit the matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals injured.

DK Pittsburgh Sports’s Chris Halicke reported Thursday linebacker Patrick Queen suffered a broken thumb on Sunday night against the Bengals.

“Queen was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, and was officially a limited participant on Wednesday’s injury report,” wrote Halicke. “He was on the field for practice on Thursday during the window that’s open to the media, sporting a cast on his left hand.”

Queen’s broken thumb went unnoticed Sunday because he didn’t miss a defensive snap. But Halicke reported the linebacker sustained the thumb injury in the third quarter Sunday night.