The Pittsburgh Steelers had third-year wide receiver Roman Wilson return from injury in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. But the Steelers wideout who made the biggest impact in an injury return Sunday was Max Hurleman.

Notably, that came at the expense of rookie receiver Kaden Wetjen.

The Steelers elevated Hurleman to the active roster for the Eagles matchup Sunday. To create room on the game day roster, the Steelers then made Wetjen a healthy scratch.

“Max earned it, and I think you can see why,” McCarthy told reporters when asked about the decision after Sunday’s game. “His injury in the Buffalo preseason game, frankly, kept him off the 53 [man roster].

“When you have a healthy training camp, and you’re in that type of position, we were fortunate enough to get him over there to the practice squad and get him healthy. He was ready to go. His opportunity was today, and I thought he did a really good job.”

In his NFL debut, Hurleman returned two kickoffs for 32 total yards. He also had three punt returns for 36 yards.

Hurleman also contributed on offense. The second-year wideout had six catches to lead the Steelers with 61 receiving yards. He scored the team’s only touchdown in the 19-16 loss as well.

Mike McCarthy Explains Why Steelers Made Kaden Wetjen Healthy Scratch

Hurleman’s debut wasn’t perfect. He had difficulty fielding one bouncing kickoff from the Eagles, which resulted in one Steelers offensive possession starting at the 10-yard line.

But clearly, McCarthy liked what he say from Hurleman in his first ever NFL game.

The Steelers, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, have hyped Hurleman as a potential option for a few weeks. But the truth remains that if Wetjen performed better, Hurleman might not have received his opportunity Sunday.

Indirectly, the Steelers head coach admitted that in a follow-up question on the rookie wideout.

“It’s about the 68 players in the building,” McCarthy added. “Kaden has been given a lot of opportunities. Back in camp, this was a little bit of a battle.

“Lew [Nichols] has really come on strong. So, Max was given the opportunity today. I felt that it was his time to been given a chance. I thought he did a really good job today.”

When Will Wetjen Get Next Opportunity?

Fair or not, Wetjen had pretty high expectations for a rookie Day 3 pick entering the 2026 campaign. The 24-year-old has failed to deliver.

In the first nine games of the season, Wetjen averaged 24.4 yards per kickoff return and 6.3 yards per punt. While Hurleman’s kickoff average was only 16 in Week 11, that was because of the one poor return he had.

The other kickoff opportunity he received was a 25-yard return. He also averaged 12 yards per punt return.

But what Hurleman added on offense was the biggest difference. Wetjen didn’t earn any offensive snaps in the first nine games this season.

If Wetjen was contributing on offense, the Steelers might have been willing to continue dressing him in Week 11. Or, if Wetjen was making a major special teams contribution, then him not playing on offense wouldn’t be as big a deal.

The combination of both the disappointment on special teams and nothing added on offense made Wetjen a player the Steelers couldn’t afford to dress anymore.

That’s likely going to remain the case in Week 12. Hurleman will revert back to the practice squad after Sunday, but with his contributions to Pittsburgh’s sputtering offense, it’s hard not to see him active again Friday when the team hosts the Denver Broncos.

The Steelers selected Wetjen at No. 121 overall in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s far too early to give up on the prospect. But Hurleman has officially moved past him on the team’s depth chart.