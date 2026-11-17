The Pittsburgh Steelers signed a new defensive back ahead of Week 11. But not the former Super Bowl champion they met with for a workout Tuesday morning.

The Steelers announced Tuesday afternoon they signed defensive back AJ Finley to their practice squad.

Finley has appeared in 29 NFL games for the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks during his professional career. The defensive back has played in three contests, starting one of them, this season.

With the Seahawks in 2026, he registered five combined tackles. Seattle released the safety on November 12.

The Steelers added Finley while potentially looking for extra secondary depth following an embarrassing defensive performance against the pass Sunday night. Also on Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Steelers held a workout for former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson.

Steelers Announce Signing DB AJ Finley

Finley began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. Although he never started for Los Angeles, most of his NFL experience was with the Chargers.

He appeared in 12 contests as a rookie in 2023 and then 10 during 2024. Midway through the 2024 campaign, though, Finley joined the Seahawks as a waiver wire claim.

The defensive back played four games for Seattle in 2024 before three this year. He spent the 2025 campaign on injured reserve.

His start with the Seahawks this season is the only start of his NFL career. The defensive back played a career-high 71 defensive snaps in Seattle this year before the team released him.

In both 2023 and 2024, Finley played at least 200 special teams snaps.

During his four-year college career, Finley posted 13 pass defenses and eight interceptions in 48 contests at Ole Miss. He also had two forced fumbles.

Pittsburgh’s Defensive Back Depth Entering Week 11

With the addition of Finley, the Steelers have four defensive backs on their practice squad. On the squad, the Steelers don’t differentiate between cornerbacks and safeties. But based on previous experience, two of them are cornerbacks — Darius Rush and Car’lin Vigers — and two are safeties — Finley and Sebastian Castro.

Per NFL rules, Finley could play a maximum of three times as a practice squad elevation with the Steelers. That number would reset with a new practice squad stint.

The Seahawks used those parameters to elevate Finley from the practice squad to the active roster in Week 1.

Veteran safety DeShon Elliott sustained a right knee injury during warmups before the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Without Elliott, the Steelers defense significantly struggled, giving up 406 passing yards.

Finley’s signing gives the Steelers additional safety depth if Elliott is sidelined again with the injury.

The Steelers also have safeties Jaquan Brisker and rookie Robert Spears-Jennings on the active roster. Brisker played every defensive snap versus the Bengals while Spears-Jennings lined up for 51 defensive snaps.

In Week 11, the Steelers will visit the Philadelphia Eagles. The black and gold haven’t won in Philadelphia since the 1965 campaign.