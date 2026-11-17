The Pittsburgh Steelers have already moved on from Joey Porter Jr., but finding his long-term replacement could be one of their biggest decisions in the 2027 NFL Draft.

A new first-round projection has Pittsburgh using its top pick on a 6-foot-4 cornerback with a reputation for making plays on the football. The prediction follows the Steelers’ decision to trade Porter to the Dallas Cowboys and another rough defensive performance against Cincinnati.

Steelers Predicted to Draft Kelley Jones as Porter Replacement

In his latest 2027 mock draft, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo projected the Steelers to select Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones with the No. 23 overall pick.

Melo connected the selection directly to Porter’s departure.

“The Joey Porter Jr. trade created a long-term hole for the Pittsburgh Steelers at cornerback,” Melo wrote.

Melo described Jones as a physical fit for that opening, saying he “plays like a ballhawk” while citing 21 career pass breakups.

Jones stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 205 pounds, giving him the length to match up with bigger receivers on the outside. The Mississippi State senior also has experience as a full-time SEC starter, something that could appeal to Pittsburgh if it wants a young cornerback ready to compete for snaps.

The No. 23 selection reflects the projected order in Melo’s mock draft. Pittsburgh’s actual 2027 draft position won’t be determined until the season ends.

Kelley Jones Brings Size and Ball Skills

Jones started all 13 games for Mississippi State in 2025, finishing with 34 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. The performance earned him third-team All-SEC recognition from the league’s coaches.

He also produced one of his best games this season against Missouri, recording eight tackles and four pass breakups. It was a career high in passes defended in a single game.

His coverage production goes beyond the raw numbers. Mississippi State’s official player biography cited Pro Football Focus data showing that Jones allowed 11 catches on 38 targets in 2025. That 28.9% completion rate was the lowest among cornerbacks who played at least half their team’s defensive snaps, according to the school.

Jones returned to Mississippi State after that breakout season, positioning himself for another opportunity to improve his draft standing.

Steelers Still Face Cornerback Questions After Porter Trade

Pittsburgh received a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-rounder from Dallas in exchange for Porter. The former second-round pick never played for the Steelers this season after a contract dispute and injury concerns kept him out of the first three games.

The Steelers have Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr. and rookie Daylen Everette among their outside cornerback options, with Jalen Ramsey working in the slot. Dean signed a three-year deal in the offseason, while Samuel returned on a one-year contract.

The position came under more scrutiny after Sunday’s 38-18 loss to Cincinnati. Joe Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns, and Ja’Marr Chase finished with 231 receiving yards.

The Steelers also face a bigger draft question at quarterback, with Aaron Rodgers nearing the end of his career. An earlier mock draft projected Pittsburgh to target another cornerback rather than address that need.

Melo’s latest projection keeps cornerback near the top of the list. Pittsburgh gained future picks by moving Porter, but it may still need to spend its most valuable 2027 selection to replace him.