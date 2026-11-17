The Pittsburgh Steelers were fresh off a bye week Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle for first place in the AFC North. Yet it did not look like the team prepared all that much.

The final score reads 38-18, but the Steelers added 15 points in the fourth quarter once the game was out of reach. The Steelers offense looked like a JV unit for much of the night.

There is plenty of blame to go around for all involved in the ugly loss. One fair point to bring up is the team is rather thin at wide receiver as both Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson remain on injured reserve.

Head coach Mike McCarthy provided an update on both players Monday.

Steelers HC Shares Latest on Injured WRs

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor shared a post on X revealing what McCarthy had to share about both Wilson and Pittman.

“Hopefully we can get them out there and get them going,” he said, per Pryor.

That is not exactly a promise they will return next week, but it does express at least a little bit of optimism that one or both can return to the field soon.

Pryor added: “The pair of WRs are still on IR. Pittman has been stretching and warming up with the main group, while Wilson has been working off to the side with other IR guys.”

Pittman appears to be closer to returning, per Pryor, while Wilson may be a step or two behind. Pittman coming back as soon as possible is ideal for the Steelers as he represented a notable offseason addition. Yet so far, he has appeared in only three games. Wilson, meanwhile, has played in five games.

No matter when both players return, fans may still be frustrated about what did not happen at the trade deadline.

Initial Returns from Quiet Deadline

The Steelers decided to stand pat at the trade deadline and the first result was an absolute embarrassment in Cincinnati. The offense looked inept and the defense made Joe Burrow look like the clear MVP candidate.

This is the roster the team has, along with the impending returns of both Pittman and Wilson.

The good news for the Steelers is that the team is still 6-3 in the standings and did split the season series against the Bengals. One ugly performance does not change that.

The bad news seems to be there is no knowing how Rodgers and the offense will look week to week. Getting some reinforcements back should, in theory, help. It just depends if Pittman and/or Wilson represent enough to help turn things around.