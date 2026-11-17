The Pittsburgh Steelers have eight games, plus the playoffs, remaining in the Aaron Rodgers era. After that, a lot of potential options in 2027 appear to be on the table.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski proposed one possibility Tuesday — add a new veteran but one yet to enter his prime.

In an article exploring the veteran quarterback market this offseason, Sobleski proposed the Steelers as a destination for former No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy.

“Dart remains the presumed long-term preference in New York. The Giants only traded a 2027 fifth-round draft pick to obtain McCarthy’s services. The team’s front office could easily profit by flipping the quarterback next offseason. As of now, Pittsburgh owns extra third-, sixth- and seventh-round picks, as well as five of its original selections, for next year’s draft,” wrote Sobleski.

“Pittsburgh doesn’t operate in a fashion where a full-blown rebuild is expected. As such, a top quarterback prospect almost certainly won’t be available through the draft. Instead, the Steelers should fill their quarterback room with talented, young individuals and allow one to emerge as QB1.”

McCarthy has fared well since the Minnesota Vikings traded the quarterback to the New York Giants. With New York, McCarthy is 2-2 as a starter, posting two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The third-year signal-caller has also registered a 63.5% completion percentage and 8.8 yards per pass average.

Could Steelers Trade for J.J. McCarthy?

McCarthy was the only signal-caller on Sobleski’s reclamation project list that isn’t going to be a free agent. If the Steelers want to acquire McCarthy, they are going to have to trade for him.

Of the options on the table for a Steelers quarterback addition this offseason, trading for a veteran is probably the least likely. But it’s not out of the question.

If McCarthy continues to excel with the Giants, the two teams could be ideal trade partners. New York would receive additional draft capital while welcoming back Jaxson Dart, and McCarthy would land in the opposite conference.

In Pittsburgh, the Steelers could add McCarthy to a quarterback room that will contain Will Howard and Drew Allar. In addition to Rodgers, Mason Rudolph is also a free agent next spring.

With McCarthy, Howard and Allar, the Steelers would have a very inexperienced quarterback room. But the team could dedicate the maximum amount of offseason repetitions possible for all three youngsters with the idea of naming the best performer the team’s 2027 starter.

If the Steelers need a veteran backup for the regular season, they could add one later in the summer while moving on from the worst of the three young quarterbacks.

Steelers Drop Hint on 2027 QB Plan to Cris Collinsworth?

The Steelers have been very passive at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired. While they drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round, that was only after he fell to them at No. 20 overall.

Over the past three years, they signed Super Bowl-winning signal-callers Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. But only for bargain deals (at least initially).

NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth indicated the Steelers could have a similar approach in 2027. Collinsworth reported during the team’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night head coach Mike McCarthy told him the team isn’t dead set on a quarterback addition this offseason.

“He even brought up the idea that, ‘Hey, everybody just assumes we’re gonna take a quarterback with Aaron retiring. We’ve got pretty good quarterbacks in here,'” Collinsworth said McCarthy told him, via Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle. “‘Do I want one of these young quarterbacks, or do I wanna take one of these guys that we’ve had a full year to develop here and let them play?’

“If it falls to them in the right way, they probably would. If not, I think they just roll out Mason Rudolph. They’ve been impressed.”

Collinsworth addressed the Steelers potentially drafting a quarterback, not trading for one. But what the NBC analyst said can apply to any potential Pittsburgh addition behind center.

Yes, Rudolph is a pending free agent. But the Steelers value his contributions, and it sounds as though the team could easily re-sign him.

If that happens, trading for McCarthy will officially move off the table.

Right now, though, anything seems possible for the Steelers quarterback room in 2027. That includes a trade for a former top 10 signal-caller.