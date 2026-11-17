The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign safety Bishop Fitzgerald when he became a free agent at the beginning of this month. But the Steelers might not have seen the last of the undrafted rookie this season.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Fitzgerald signed with the Tennessee Titans on Monday. The Steelers will face the Titans during Week 17 in one of the final regular season matchups of the 2026 campaign.

The safety is joining the Titans practice squad.

Fitzgerald, who received praise from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein as a “ballhawking” safety, was with the Steelers practice squad in September. Interestingly, the Steelers signed Fitzgerald to their first practice squad of 2026 after the Titans waived the safety at the NFL roster deadline in late August.

He has also spent time with the Detroit Lions this season.

Former Steelers’ Bishop Fitzgerald Back With Titans Entering Week 11

The safety’s rookie campaign came full circle of sorts on November 16. Fitzgerald is back where he began the season.

In late April, the safety signed as an undrafted free agent with the Titans. The fact he went unselected came as a surprise to Zierlein, who tabbed the defensive back prospect as a fifth-round pick in 2026.

“Compact, ballhawking safety prospect with alignment versatility,” wrote Zierlein.

Fitzgerald spent about three weeks with the Steelers before the Lions poached the safety off the Pittsburgh practice squad for their active roster. Detroit, though, waived Fitzgerald on November 3.

At the time, the Lions were really struggling in pass defense and potentially viewed Fitzgerald as part of a possible solution. The undrafted rookie, though, didn’t appear in a game for Detroit.