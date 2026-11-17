The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t add a cornerback at the NFL trade deadline. But after the team’s drubbing at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, the Steelers are exploring their defensive back options on the open market.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday the Steelers will host former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson visit for a workout.

“Source: The Steelers have former Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson in for a workout today,” wrote Schultz on X.

“Johnson had 66 tackles and one sack during his time in Kansas City, won two Super Bowls and was also a key special teamer.”

The Chiefs drafted Johnson on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. During his first two seasons with the team, Kansas City won back-to-back Super Bowls although Johnson was on injured reserve throughout the title defense campaign in 2023.

In 2024, Johnson started six contests for the Chiefs defense. Over 29 games with Kansas City, Johnson had 66 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss. The defensive back also registered three pass defenses and one sack.

This season, he hasn’t been on a roster since the Tennessee Titans waived Johnson with an injury.

Steelers to Work Out Ex-Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson: Report

The Steelers didn’t sustain any apparent injuries in their secondary during Week 10. So unless something remains undisclosed, the team is exploring the possibility of adding Johnson for additional cornerback depth.

In 2024, Johnson played 494 defensive snaps for the Chiefs. During his other healthy campaigns in Kansas City, he focused entirely on special teams.