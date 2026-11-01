Steelers Get Price on Potential Brian Thomas Jr. Trade: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers should be shopping for a wide receiver at this year’s NFL trade deadline. If they are interested in Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr., the Steelers have learned the asking price.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported this weekend the Jaguars probably would land a Day 2 pick in exchange for Thomas.

“BTJ caught two passes the entire month of October and would likely net Jacksonville a Day 2 pick if the team deals him,” wrote Jones.

Thomas has just nine receptions for 105 yards with a touchdown in six games this season. However, the former first-round pick had 87 catches for 1,282 receiving yards just two years ago as a rookie.

In 2024, Thomas also scored 10 touchdowns on his way to the Pro Bowl and fourth place in the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Steelers Get Possible Trade Asking Price for WR Brian Thomas Jr.

A second or third-round pick is a lot to pay for what would likely amount to a wideout who will play a year and a half for his next team. Perhaps a team could trade and then sign Thomas to a long-term extension. Also, at least he isn’t a rental player.

But in Pittsburgh’s case, the team already has a lot of cap space tied to D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. So, it’s hard envisioning Omar Khan also paying Thomas when he becomes a free agent in 2028.

Would the Steelers be willing to sacrifice Day 2 draft capital — when they know that pick could be used to trade up for a quarterback — to go all-in?

If there was ever a time for such a move in Pittsburgh, it would be now. Aaron Rodgers has the Steelers on a 3-game winning streak entering Week 8. The quarterback is in his final season and could use additional outside pass-catchers.

Pittman along with Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek are all dealing with injuries. That’s left the Steelers to rely on inexperienced practice squad wide receivers for depth behind Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard.

Will the Jaguars Trade Thomas?

Thomas has been in the NFL trade rumor mill for months. Pundits have linked the Steelers to the former first-round pick since the offseason.

But all throughout that time, the Jaguars have adamantly stated Thomas isn’t available.

With that in mind, the bigger question around Thomas might not be what he costs but whether he is actually on the market. Based on Jones’s report, though, the Jaguars could deal Thomas.

“‘Yes they would,’ one rival executive who doesn’t need a wideout says,” wrote Jones.

If the Jaguars really could get a second or third-rounder for a player not involved in their offense, then it’s hard not to believe they wouldn’t deal Thomas. The wideout hasn’t caught any of his five targets the past two games.

Thomas doesn’t have at least three receptions in a game since Week 2.

Yes, the Jaguars are contending, and contenders should sell. But it’s pretty clear Thomas is worth more in a trade to the Jaguars than on the field.