Steelers Get Major Shot From Ex-Browns Player Before Week 8 Rematch

The Pittsburgh Steelers will aim to win their fourth straight and avenge their last loss when they face the Cleveland Browns this Sunday. The Browns beat the Steelers during Week 4 in Cleveland, where the Steelers haven’t won since the 2021 campaign.

Things could be very different for the rematch at Acrisure Stadium, though, where the Browns haven’t won in the regular season since 2003. But former Cleveland cornerback Hanford Dixon doesn’t care where the game is.

On Monday, Dixon argued the Browns are going to beat the Steelers again in Week 8 because they intimidate Pittsburgh. The cornerback also said the Browns would defeat the Steelers regardless of where the game is this weekend.

“I don’t give a damn what anybody says, the Steelers can’t beat us,” said Dixon on The Top Dawgs Show, via BigPlay Cleveland on X. “They can’t beat us. I don’t care if we play them in Cleveland. I don’t care if we play them in Pittsburgh. I don’t care if we play them in Paris. We can play them wherever we want, they cannot beat us.

“I think right now, we intimidate them. I think they’re afraid of us. I really do, and I love every minute of it.”

Dixon played nine season for the Browns from 1981-89. He made first-team All-Pro in 1986 and 1987. The cornerback also made three consecutive Pro Bowls for Cleveland from 1986-88.

Steelers Get Trash Talk From Ex-Browns CB Hanford Dixon

Getty The first trash talk in the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns rivalry before their Week 8 showdown emerged Monday from former Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon.

Dixon fired his shot at the Steelers with the 27-24 Browns victory from Week 4 still pretty fresh. Browns fans are also probably feeling pretty good about the team’s 5-2 start.

If he had made a more informed comment about the Steelers recent troubles in Cleveland, Dixon’s argument would have made more sense. But recent history with the rivalry in Pittsburgh does not in any way support Dixon’s argument.

The Browns last swept the Steelers when Dixon was still playing in 1988. Over recent years, the Browns had an opportunity to sweep the Steelers after beating them in Cleveland during the 2019, 2022, and 2024 campaigns. But the Steelers won every rematch in Pittsburgh.

Since Acrisure Stadium opened in 2001, the Browns are 2-25 in Pittsburgh.

Now, that doesn’t mean the Steelers will win this weekend. That’s just history.

But it’s rather insane to think the Steelers feel any fear about the Browns coming into their own stadium this Sunday.

Mike McCarthy Addresses Steelers-Browns Rivalry

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy addressed what the rivalry with the Cleveland Browns means to him in front of reporters Monday.

McCarthy didn’t deliver any additional trash talk while discussing the Steelers-Browns rivalry with reporters Monday. But the head coach didn’t use coach’s speak either.

Throughout his first season with the Steelers, McCarthy has shared how much it means to coach his hometown team. With that, McCarthy made clear Monday beating the Browns is important to him.

“Cleveland, if you grow up here, I was shocked the first time I went to Cleveland. Because it looked like nothing I was told it looked like. They’ve got nice suburbs, a good downtown, but the impression of what you think of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland as a kid, is different,” said McCarthy.

“I enjoy it. I remember the great rivalries in the old days. The Cardiac Kids and the history of it too …

“This is a new era. They have a new coach. We have a new coach. We had our first game together up there in Cleveland. It was a tough battle. I’m looking forward to getting it on again.”

It may be a new era. But on Sunday, the Steelers are hoping the new chapter in their rivalry with the Browns looks an awful lot like the past couple decades.