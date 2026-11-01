Steelers Make NFL History in Victory Over Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns matchup at Acrisure Stadium was different this year. For the first time in about 30 decades, the two rivals were meeting in Week 8 or later with the division lead on the line.

Once the game started, though, it looked and felt a lot like Cleveland’s trips to Pittsburgh over the last two and a half decades.

Behind 200 rushing yards, the Steelers defeated the Browns 27-6 on Sunday. It was Pittsburgh’s 23rd consecutive regular season home win against Cleveland, which tied the NFL regular season record for the longest winning streak against any opponent in a single location.

The Green Bay Packers also defeated the Detroit Lions 23 straight regular season contests from 1992-2014.

The Browns last won in Pittsburgh during the 2003 regular season.

The Steelers didn’t allow a touchdown in Sunday’s win. They sacked Deshaun Watson eight times and recovered two fumbles.

On offense, running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle combined for 199 rushing yards with two touchdowns.