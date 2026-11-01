Cam Heyward Offers True Thoughts About Jared Verse’s Comments After Steelers’ Win

PITTSBURGH – Wanting to convey an all business attitude going into the game, the Steelers‘ defensive leader was more willing to discuss what Jared Verse said after the Browns‘ win in the team’s first meeting following Pittsburgh’s 27-6 victory on Sunday.

Exactly one month before the Steelers enacted their revenge, Verse labeled Pittsburgh a “dirty” team. When asked if he said anything to Verse about what he had to say, Heyward acknowledged he hoped to run into him before the game, but he wasn’t on the hunt.

“I can’t say I was looking for him. There were a lot of people – Buckeyes, I wanted to see,” said Heyward.

But no matter what anyone said, Heyward led the Steelers’ response. Pittsburgh was physical, and within the rules, allowing only 34 yards rushing while being penalized for fewer yards (five for 47 yards) than their opponent.

“We weren’t motivated by that. We were motivated because we wanted to get this damn win before the bye. There’s bigger fish to fry,” said Heyward, also saying they let their pads to the talking.

And as far as his individual play, Heyward made six total tackles, with three credited as solo, had 1.5 out of the defense’s eight sacks, two tackles for a loss and a pass deflection.

With the win, the now 6-2 Steelers took control of first place in the AFC North, canceling out Cleveland’s previous tie breaker edge. Pittsburgh heads into their bye week, something Heyward admitted the team desperately needs, with a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Bengals in Cincinnati waiting for them on Nov. 15.

Reporting for this story came from the author’s first-hand account on the scene.