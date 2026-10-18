Chris Boswell Sets Franchise Record in Leading Steelers to Win

With the Pittsburgh Steelers needing their kicker on a day the offense struggled, Chris Boswell did what he does best. He delivered as he has throughout most of his career.

Chris Boswell Was the Steelers Hero of the Day

While not perfect, Boswell successfully kicked 4-of-5 field goals on the day, his longest being an 58-yarder, including two in the final two minutes of the game. Boswell’s last two field goals, separated by an interception to hand the ball back to Pittsburgh’s offense, tied the game and then provided a late lead for the Steelers before they eventually won 26-19 in overtime.

But even before he secured the comeback win for his team, Boswell made franchise history. His second field goal of the day, the 310th of his 12-year career, also in the fourth quarter, gave him the most-ever for any kicker with the Steelers, passing Gary Anderson.

Boswell Was Below His Normal Standard Entering Sunday

After entering the game having only converted 75% of his attempts, well below his career average of 87.3%, Boswell has now made 13 of his 17 attempts so far this season.

A hero in Steelers Nation on another Sunday, Boswell, a likely Pro Football Hall of Famer and member of the team’s Hall of Honor, Boswell has seven seasons with a 90+% rate, with his career-high of 95% in 2020, on his resume. He’s even a two-time Pro Bowler and a one-time first-team All-Pro.