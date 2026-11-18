The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers have struggled against man coverage throughout the 2026 campaign. That was definitely the case again in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson returning from injuries could help. But a lot of pundits don’t think their comebacks will be enough for the Steelers 23rd-ranked passing offense.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper doesn’t appear to view the pair of wideouts making a significant difference to end this season. But Popper presented another potential solution — add veteran Darius Slayton in free agency.

“The Steelers need help at receiver. Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. are on injured reserve. Metcalf has caught just five of his 18 targets over the past three games. We had the Steelers pegged as potential receiver buyers ahead of the deadline. They did not make a move,” wrote Popper.

“Slayton was cut by the New York Giants in early September. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts, but he did not see the field before he was cut Oct. 16. Slayton suffered a knee injury in practice the week before he was cut.

“The 29-year-old has been productive in his career, and he would be a welcome addition to a Steelers offense in need of another pass catcher.”

Slayton has averaged 15 yards per catch with 22 touchdowns in 106 NFL games over seven seasons. All of his regular season action has come with the New York Giants.

In 2025, Slayton registered 37 catches for 538 yards with one touchdown. At 28 years old last year, the wideout averaged 14.5 yards per reception.

Why the Steelers Should Target Darius Slayton

Popper was arguably being kind to the Steelers receiving corps.

The offense’s top outside target, D.K. Metcalf, has severely struggled this season. NFL analyst Warren Sharp reported after Week 10 that Metcalf has the worst catch rate in the league and second-highest drop rate among 96 pass-catchers.

Yes, Metcalf leads the Steelers with 35 catches and 432 receiving yards. But he’s on pace for a career-worst 816 receiving yards.

Without Wilson and Pittman for the past five games, that has left rookie Germie Bernard as Pittsburgh’s sole reliable wideout. While things could improve with Wilson and Pittman back in the fold, the passing offense wasn’t elite before their injuries either.

After Week 10, the Steelers sit ranked 28th in net passing yards per attempt.

Slayton could provide a boost to the team’s passing attack. The veteran has never registered an 800-yard campaign, but he’s posted 700-yards in a season four times.

However, it doesn’t really matter how many total yards Slayton provides. The Steelers need a wideout who could create more occasional big plays through the air.

If Slayton could do that, Pittsburgh’s offense will have more balance. The Steelers top rushing attack will be even more dangerous too.