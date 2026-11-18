Five years removed from winning his first Defensive Player of the Year Award, is it possible Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt could step up his game even more and make a run at his second honor by the end of the season?

With already more sacks than last season, Watt can at least add midseason recognition to his pursuit.

T.J. Watt is Already Earning Individual Award Recognition for 2026

On Tuesday, the official NFL’s media channel announced that Watt has been voted the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for the 2026 NFL Channel Midseason Awards. Watt received 31% of the votes.

And while the midseason award doesn’t necessarily mean anything, it does serve as serious recognition for Watt’s play so far this season. Through nine games, Watt has recorded 20 combined tackles, with 14 credited as solo, nine tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks, a tick up from the seven he registered all throughout 2025. He currently sits in a tie for seventh in sacks across the league.

Watt, who was named the Week 1 Defensive Player of the Week, also has four pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown to this point in the year.

Watt Tied the NFL’s Then Single-Season Sack Record in 2021

To put Watt’s number in perspective with his 2021 Defensive Player of the Year season, he finished that campaign with 64 combined tackles, 48 credited as solo, 21 tackles for a loss and a then single-season record tying 22.5 sacks. Watt also contributed seven pass deflections, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Career wise, Watt has already put together a Hall of Fame caliber resume. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro. Statistically speaking, the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2017 has assisted or made 537 tackles, logged 145 tackles for a loss, sacked a quarterback 122.5 times, forced 37 fumbles and picked off 10 passes across 144 games over the course of 10 seasons.