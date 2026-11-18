The Pittsburgh Steelers were doing their homework on defensive backs to begin preparations for the Philadelphia Eagles. That work included bringing in a former local product to the team facility Tuesday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers held a tryout for former starting safety Jordan Whitehead.

From 2018-24, Whitehead started 101 contests for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets. Whitehead started 67 of those games for the Buccaneers as a regular starter in their lineup for five campaigns.

The 29-year-old is originally from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and attended Central Valley High School. The safety also starred at Pitt from 2015-17.

On Tuesday, the Steelers hosted Whitehead along with fellow veteran defensive back Nazeeh Johnson for tryouts. After those tryouts, the team then signed defensive back AJ Finley to the practice squad.

Steelers Host Safety Jordan Whitehead for Tryout

After becoming a second-team All-ACC safety at Pitt, Whitehead landed with the Buccaneers as a fourth-round pick. Tampa Bay selected Whitehead at No. 117 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Whitehead immediately carved out a role on special teams. By October of his rookie campaign, he was starting at safety.

In his first four NFL seasons, Whitehead registered 25 pass defenses, 22 tackles for loss, five interceptions and two sacks. He started 55 of 59 games, not leaving the starting lineup once he earned the role.