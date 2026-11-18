The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to add more impactful offensive weapons this offseason.

Pittsburgh is battling for the top spot in the AFC North in what is a big year for the team, as it’s the final year of Aaron Rodgers’ career.

So, the Steelers should look to get younger this offseason and could look to add an impact receiver to be their new No. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers Mocked to Select Reed Harris

The Steelers need to get younger, especially on offense, and the NFL Draft is one way to do it.

Although Pittsburgh’s focused on this season, the Steelers also need to look to the future and add more offensive weapons. With that, ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Reid predicted the team will select 6-foot-5 wide receiver Reed Harris out of Arizona State.

“At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Harris is a big wideout whose game centers around efficiency and savviness. His 987 receiving yards (on 59 catches) and nine touchdowns both rank eighth among FBS receivers, while his 13 contested catches are the 10th most,” Reid wrote.

“Harris is an effective route runner who has outstanding awareness. The Steelers need receiving help badly, as DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson have been inconsistent this season due to uneven play and/or injuries.”

Harris is a massive body who can get up for contested catches and also be a red zone threat. With how Metcalf has struggled, Pittsburgh needs to look to replace him, and Harris could be a future No. 1 receiver.

Pittsburgh Frustrated With Loss to Bengals

The Steelers went on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North on Sunday Night Football.

Yet, Pittsburgh struggled tremendously as the Steelers were blown out, and head coach Mike McCarthy wants the team to put it behind them.

“You have the opportunity to learn and grow from every aspect of football, even when you just line up and practice, let alone in a game,” McCarthy said. “There will be things that happened last night that we will be challenged on again. So, let’s get it on. We’ve had a chance to look at it too. This is a part of the journey of a season, but it needs to be one game. That will be our approach as we prepare for Philadelphia.”

The Steelers are still firmly in playoff contention, and the focus shifts to the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.