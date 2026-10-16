Steelers Get Concerning D.K. Metcalf Update 2 Days Before Buccaneers Matchup

Just days before their road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pittsburgh Steelers received more bad news at wide receiver with D.K. Metcalf.

The Steelers added Metcalf to their injury report because of an illness. Metcalf didn’t participate in Friday’s practice. The wideout wasn’t on the injury report for Pittsburgh on Wednesday or Thursday.

Officially, the Steelers have Metcalf listed as questionable for this Sunday.

Metcalf landing on the injury report is always notable because he’s the team’s top receiver. But it’s particularly noteworthy this week, as the Steelers prepare to face the Buccaneers without three receivers.

Michael Pittman Jr. will miss his second straight game because of a foot injury. The Steelers placed Pittman on injured reserve on Saturday, October 10. The team will also be without Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek in Week 6.

Wilson and Skowronek each left last Sunday’s game with injuries. They didn’t return. Head coach Mike McCarthy ruled out both receivers for Week 6 on Monday.

The Steelers will face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium at 1 pm ET on Sunday.

Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf Dealing With Illness Ahead of Week 6

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers added wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to the injury report because of an illness.

It’s not clear what illness Metcalf dealt with Friday. But unless the receiver has the extreme stomach flu early Sunday afternoon, he will likely play.

But Metcalf’s situation is something to monitor in the days prior to the game. Pittsburgh cannot afford the WR1 to miss Sunday’s game because of all the other receiver absences the team is going to have.

Rookies Germie Bernard, Kaden Wetjen and Eli Heidenreich are the only healthy receivers on the Steelers active roster besides Metcalf. Of those three rookies, only Bernard has played extended snaps on offense. In fact, Wetjen and Heidenreich have played a combined two offensive snaps this season.

Wetjen has focused on returning punts and kickoffs. On Thursday, McCarthy seemed mum on the idea Wetjen would play a lot of offensive snaps Sunday.

Heidenreich is more of a running back, but he caught a lot of passes in the slot at Navy during his college career. The Steelers officially have him listed as a RB/WR.

Metcalf is a two-time Pro Bowler and three-time 1,000-yard wideout. Last season, he registered 59 catches, 850 receiving yards and six touchdowns for Pittsburgh. He averaged 14.4 yards per catch.

Through five games this season, Metcalf has 19 receptions, 225 receiving yards and one touchdown.