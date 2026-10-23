Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf Put on Notice Days Before Saints Matchup

Veteran wide receiver D.K. Metcalf turned in one of his better games of the young 2026 season in the Pittsburgh Steelers comeback victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Metcalf hauled in a season-high 11 catches for 93 yards.

The Steelers needed every bit of that production. The team required overtime to defeat the 1-5 Buccaneers 26-19. In the victory, Metcalf was one of only two wideouts to catch a pass.

The big game is something for Metcalf to build on going forward. But NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal isn’t sure the veteran is still the top option in the Steelers passing game.

This week, Rosenthal argued that is now Pittsburgh’s sensational rookie Germie Bernard. who also had 11 catches against the Buccaneers.

“Watch Germie Bernard for the Steelers,” Rosenthal said on his NFL Daily podcast, via Steelers Now’s Aaron Becker. “A rookie that Aaron Rodgers absolutely trusts and can do a little bit of everything really well.

When I saw the deceleration and his ability to go from full speed to stopping in a second, it reminded me of Chris Olave. Not saying he’s going to be Chris Olave. He doesn’t have that juice, but a little more juice than expected.

I look at him as the 1A, and DK Metcalf right now, coming off his best game of the year, as the 1B.”

Bernard caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Buccaneers. The rookie has reached at least 80 receiving yards in each of the past two contests.

Metcalf had 93 receiving yards on his 11 receptions Sunday.

Is Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf Giving Way to Rookie Germie Bernard?

Getty NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal argued Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is no longer the team’s top wideout entering Week 7.

Metcalf hasn’t been very consistent this season. Particularly early in the year, he dealt with drops.

The veteran broke out of his funk with five catches and 115 yards versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. But he then followed that up with just three receptions for 12 yards in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Still, it’s a little hard to believe a pundit would suggest Metcalf isn’t still quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s favorite target.

Even with Bernard coming on the past couple weeks, Metcalf has received 20 more targets than the rookie this season. Metcalf also leads the Steelers with 30 catches and 318 receiving yards.

Only running back Jaylen Warren has more yards from scrimmage for the team.

Bernard on Hot Streak Entering Week 7

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard is off to a strong start in his rookie career.

Rosenthal’s hot take about Bernard moving ahead of Metcalf could say more about Bernard than Metcalf.

The rookie has been incredible the past couple games, which is notable considering how difficult Rodgers has been on first-year receivers in the past.

Clearly, Bernard has earned the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s trust. That’s a great sign for the Steelers receiver room.

With Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson both on injured reserve, it doesn’t really matter who’s the top receiver in the pecking order. The Steelers need both Metcalf and Bernard to produce on a weekly basis.